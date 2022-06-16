Jim Lee's Triple-Page Batman Hush Spread Will Sell For Over $300,000

As part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions, the original artwork for the triple-page spread of Batman: Hush from Batman #619, by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, will be going to auction today and has already received pre-auction bids at $312,000. But it's not the only piece by Lee and Williams getting such interest today. There are further pages from Hush, as well as WildCATS, X-Men and Deathblow going under the hammer today, and records to be broken.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Batman #619 Triple-Gatefold Allies Cover "Hush" Part 12 Original Art (DC, 2003). Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, and Scott Williams' "Hush" story arc topped sales charts for an entire year, and has been credited with rejuvenating the Batman franchise. It also further explored the romantic relationship between the Caped Crusader and Catwoman, an infatuation that still goes on almost 20 years later. For the gripping conclusion to the famed 12-issue murder mystery storyline, fans were treated to a handful of variant covers including this "Allies" scene that consists of three masterful pages by Lee and Williams which showcase the various allies that joined Batman for one of his most compelling cases. From the intricate details of Gotham's skyline in the background, to the ornate textures in the Gotham Cathedral, and the sinister smiles of the gargoyles below Batman's feet — the legendary art team of Jim Lee and Scott Williams spared no effort in giving Batman, Robin, Oracle (Barbara Gordon), Commissioner James Gordon, Huntress, Superman, Nightwing, Harvey Dent, Catwoman, and Hush a layout truly worthy of being the end to one of the most celebrated Batman stories of the Modern Age. As a side note: Regarding the cover for the closing issue of "Hush", Jim Lee said in an interview with CBR, "Given the fan response and the success of the story, we felt that we needed to do something really big to close it out. "I thought it would be really cool to create two covers – one for the heroes and one for the villains. The only way to squeeze them all on there without just doing headshots was to create these gatefolds. I love the fact when you open the cover you get to see more of the images unfold like a mystery!" The cover was produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 28.25" x 15". There is soft-handing wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $312,000.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Batman #612 "Hush Part 5" Story Page 5 Original Art (DC, 2003). How do you stop the Man of Steel who is under the influence of Gotham's most dangerous botanist & toxicologist? That's what readers would find out in this issue from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's critically acclaimed 12-Issue "Hush" storyline. This well known arc is given credit for re-invigorating the Batman titles and bringing a whole new generation of fans to the Caped Crusader. These beautifully detailed panels, highlighted by Lee's long-time inker Scott Williams, show expert seductress Poison Ivy standing in front of her Kryptonian puppet in a half splash page that transitions into panels of Superman and Ivy, with an eventual close up of the Green Goddess' deadly kiss. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". In Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $10,500.

Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and others X-Men #5 Double Page Spread 2-3 Original Art (Marvel, 1992). Jim Lee is a master at drawing the reader into a story. He creates grand images with larger than life characters in fantastic places and situations, with detail and realism that makes it all believable. With this rare talent, Lee thrilled fans with his interpretation of the X-Men, creating dynamic art with beloved characters that produced record-breaking sales numbers and set the industry on fire. This double-pager is a great example of Lee at his best, featuring Forge, Cyclops, Psylocke, and Colossus springing into action, leaving the reader eager to turn the page and see what is in store for the heroic mutants. The comic credits Lee with pencils and Williams, Art Thibert, Bob Wiacek, and Joe Rubinstein with inks. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on two conjoined Marvel Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21" x 15.25". Slight toning, especially around the center and discolored text paste-ups, held together by tape on the back and top and bottom margins, staples and holes in the top left corner, blue toned text in Panel 2 and red key lines in the last panel, marginal notes and taped page number paste-ups at the bottom, with light handling wear. In Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $44,400.

Jim Lee Deathblow #9 Cover Original Art (Image, 1994). A poignant image of Deathblow by Jim Lee. The former Navy SEAL turned meta-human protector towers over the delicate form of Sister Mary Pittarese, who herself wields a sword, a stunning contrast to the military-grade hardware in Deathblow's left hand. Lee produced this stunning piece using a dark, gritty art style which he introduced with the creation of this character, a style heavily influenced by Frank Miller's artwork as seen in Sin City. Ink and white paint over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.25". In Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $11,700.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams WildC.A.T.S: Covert Action Teams #6 Cover Original Art (Image, 1993). An early WildC.A.T.S Jim Lee cover, the first ever offered by Heritage. Fans went crazy when Jim Lee and many of Marvel's top creators went off on their own and formed Image Comics, introducing their creator-owned characters and stories. Lee's WildC.A.T.S was one of the initial launch titles, and one of the most successful. The dynamic cover available here has team member Warblade facing off against Ripclaw (character from Marc Silvestri's Cyberforce) over Misery. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.25". Slight toning, with light rippling along the right edge and handling wear. Signed by the art team in the lower left image area and in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $11,160.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams WildC.A.T.S: Covert Action Teams #9 Double Splash Page 2-3 Original Art (Image, 1994). An epic double-page splash as only the art team of Lee/Williams can provide — a gritty shot of a beaten and battered Voodoo and Spartan after days of being on the run from vicious Daemonites. The size and scope of the splash throws the reader into the action, where they share the dire situation that our two WildC.A.T.S find themselves in. Incredibly detailed and beautifully rendered in ink over graphite and blue pencil on two conjoined Image Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21" x 15.25". Slight toning, held by tape on the back, tape in the top margin, with whiteout touch-ups, and light handling wear. In Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $6000.