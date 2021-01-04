Jinny Hex Special #1 Review: Neatly Tied Up Done-In-One

Jinny Hex Special #1 7.5/10 Pistol packin', wild west vibes with laser guns, magic and a surprise guest appearance and old business that needs settling.

With a neatly tied up done-in-one, the heroic scion of a problematic property updates the wild west aesthetic with modern sensibilities and some of the wide-eyed wonder of the likes of Stargirl. Unfortunate circumstances lead to equally unfortunate decisions as people's inability to change makes problems through decades and finally find some kind of closure in these pages.

Jinny Hex has moved into Dripping Springs, Texas, to take over a garage she inherited after her mother died of ovarian cancer. The younger Hex has the help of a burly man named Alex and her high school best friend, "Lady Bird." Wrestling with the nostalgia over losing her mother, she's equally surprised when a man walks into her life who might be the father she never knew.

Oh, the big-name cameo was fantastic, too.

There are a delicacy and deftness in Magdalene Visaggio's script here, which fleshes out supporting characters. The artwork from Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero, and Gabriela Downie makes the dusty environments of this rural southern town visually pop.

Perhaps the only deficit is the predictability of the title character's decisions. Daddy issues are very well-known as dramatic grist for stories, but here they are played out in a way that telegraphed every twist of the plot. Hex's combat prowess and skill under pressure are not really available here as she largely falls into an ingenue role. She only nailed one three word punchline, most of the best dialogue ("Randall Flagg," "powerless position") falling to an ascendant supporting character.

This was solid work that took steps to establish the character past the problematic Confederate underpinnings of the franchise, but it fell just shy of greatness. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

By Magdalene Visaggio, Gleb Melnikov, Nick Derington

Jinny Hex stars in her first solo adventure and she's ready and raring to go! Bursting out of the pages of Young Justice,this fan-favorite gal is heading back home to take care of some unfinished business! Hoping to take some time off from Multiverse conflict, Jinny reconnects with some old friends and family. But that all goes out the window when a new foe called Three-Eyed Jack transports her town back to the Old West. Now it's up to Jinny to face off with this super-powered gunslinger and save her town! But Jinny's about to learn that some threats are closer to her heart than expected.