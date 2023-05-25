Jock Signs Exclusive Batman/Joker Foil Cover at MCM London Comic Con Tomorrow is MCM London Comic Con, Bleeding Cool will be there as will a bunch of comic book guests for the show. Including Jock.

Tomorrow is MCM London Comic Con, Bleeding Cool will be there, and it seems that Reed POP have decided that it might be a good idea to have a bunch of comic book guests for the show, as opposed to the usual booth holders. I know, who would have thought? That's why they have Alan Davis, Armstrong I Biggs, Gilbert Hernandez, Jock, John J. Pearson, Lee Garbett, Martin Simmonds, Meghan Fitzmartin, Mike Perkins, Ram V, Tula Lotay and Zoe Thorogood.

Josk will also be on hand to sign the MCM London Comic Con Exclusive edition of Marc Silvestri's Batman/The Joker: Deadly Duo #7 Virgin Spot Foil cover, at the Forbidden Planet Booth n900 on the Saturday from 11am to noon.



If that's the kind of thing that floats your boat of course.

BATMAN JOKER DEADLY DUO #7 (OF 7) CVR A SILVESTRI

DC COMICS (W/A) Marc Silvestri

Batman and the Joker have fought across streets, rooftops, railways and caverns, against horrors beyond of their wildest nightmares. Deep underground, witnesses to an undead wedding from Hell, they finally go up against their bitterest enemies: each other! Can the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime save Commissioner Gordon and Harley Quinn, or will the flames of their reignited rivalry consume all? Find out, detail by bloody detail, in the epic conclusion to Marc Silvestri's dark and brutal Gotham opus. This oversized finale clocks in at 31 beautiful and horrifying story pages.In Shops: May 02, 2023

SRP: $5.99

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!