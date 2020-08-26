Joe Field Closes Flying Colors Comics For a Little After COVID Test

Joe Field is owner and manager of Flying Colors Comics, a longstanding comic book in Concord, California, and the originator of Free Comic Book Day. He has also just tested positive for the coronavirus. The store posted to Facebook;

I hate to give you all this report, but I have tested positive for COVID. So for the next week or so, Flying Colors will not be open for business. We will not be able to fill orders of any kind right now, including in-store, curbside, Shopify and mail order. In order to protect our Flying Colors staff and our legions of FlyCo Faithful, we need to step back and CLOSE the shop. Our awesome staff will all be getting tested… and when those tests come back negative— meaning our FlyCo Retailing Brigade is healthy– we'll re-open the shop, likely with more limited hours when we restart. I know this is a big week for comics, with the debut of Three Jokers and many other cool new titles, so we all hope you'll be patient enough to wait for these comics when we can reopen. It disappoints me to no end given not to be open for our loyal fans. But we will be back, hopefully soon…and hopefully stronger than ever. Thanks for your understanding. Please, people, be careful out there and wear your masks! — Joe "FlyCoJoe" Field

At a time when much is demanded of comic book stores – and we are even aware of signings where attending comics creators are refusing to wear masks, it's worth remembering, and thinking about those who put themselves on the frontline dealing with members of the public – and right now, the risks they take. A number of comic store owners and comic creators were among hundreds who gave their best wishes. Here are a few…

John Hendrick I'm sorry to hear this, Covid won't know what hit it when it has to deal with you, rest up, be well. Comics aren't going anywhere. Cheers Joe Jim Valentino: Wishing you a safe and swift recovery, Joe. Ross Richie: Seconded! Joyce Chin Get better fast Joe! Mike Wellman Here's hoping for a speedy recovery and for the safety of your staff and customers. Dan Fraga Oh man, Joe! Godspeed to you my friend Paul Levitz Hope it's an easy case and you're okay soon! John Jackson Miller Very sorry to hear that — but I know you'll come through all right! Take care. Jimmy James Thank you Joe. I hope everything will go well. Take care and be safe. Tom Beland Rest up and get better Joe. hugs

Get well soon, Joe, from all at Bleeding Cool.