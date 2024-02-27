Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: deathstroke, jim lee, Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello And Jim Lee No Longer On A Deathstroke Origin Comic

Joe Manganiello will no longer be creating a Deathstroke origin graphic novel with Jim Lee at DC Comics. Not now, anyway.

Joe Manganiello is no longer returning to the role of Deathstroke in any project at Warner Bros. now. After appearing in the end credits of both versions of the Justice League movie, he also planned to appear opposite Ben Affleck in that version of the Batman movie that didn't happen. So he wrote his own movie script that told the origin of Deathstroke and that he would play. And that didn't happen either. So he worked with DC Comics Publisher, COO and legendary comic book artist Jim Lee to turn that script into a new Deathstroke comic book. Turns out even that was a no-go.

Joe Manganiello told Comic Book that he won't be playing Deathstroke, and that James Gunn told him to let it go, but that "Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film that, when they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well."

But there is of course still the possibility that this could be revived, DC Comics has whole lines of comics based on previous media versions of their character, such as Superman '78, Batman '89 and Wonder Woman '77. Is there a Deathstroke '21 in the mix in the future?

Deathstroke was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, and debuted in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980 as Deathstroke the Terminator. As an elite operative in the Army who gained enhanced physical and mental abilities, though lost an eye, Slade Wilson became ruthless mercenary Deathstroke, the greatest assassin in the DC Universe.

In the post-credits scene of the original Justice League movie, Lex Luthor recruits Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke to form their own team in response to the Justice League. In Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, Deathstroke learns of Batman's secret identity from Luthor, and an apocalyptic future version of the character also appears.

