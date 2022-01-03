Joe Prado Lanches Prado's Art And Design Agency

Joe Prado is best known as a comic book inker, and best known for inking Ivan Reis, for DC Comics. This includes acclaimed runs on Aquaman, Superman, and Justice League. But Joe Prado also works as an agent for Chiaroscuro Studios, working with other comic book creators, especially representing Brazilian artists to the USA. Chiaroscuro Studios also deals with original art sales, published work, and commissioned art, and is co-owner and co-funder of CCXP Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, the biggest comic convention in South America.

But today, Joe Prado announced he has left Chiaroscuro Studios to create his own agency, Prado's Art And Design Agency. He posted the news to Facebook, saying;

HI FOLKS!

So… TODAY is the first day of a new journey for me!

Starting today, after a great and memorable, full of achievements run, I'm leaving Chiaroscuro Studios, and will continue to work as an agent, representing my beloved fellow artists, but on my own.

After a lot of soul searching and thinking, I decided to change things and challenge myself to up my game, and give an even more personalized attention to talent I represent, also focusing even more on their growth as artists and professionals.

I started on this path TWENTY YEARS AGO, and things have changed a lot, BUT not that much..! Things like putting your passion on the pages, being inspired by art and everything around you, and translating all that into NEW AND INSPIRATIONAL ART is what we do… AND THAT REMAINS THE SAME!

I can't thank enough all my friends, artists, editors, translators, writers, inkers, colorists, collectors, show runners and fans that have always been supportive and kind to me, and the talent I represent… LOVE YOU ALL FOR THAT!

And now…

LETS MAKE SOME COMICS, SHALL WE?!

Can you imagine Joe Prado shouting into the phone "show me the money"? I can…