Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet #2 Preview: Reading with the Aliens

Opus Comics has provided Bleeding Cool with a preview of Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet #2, the latest in the series inspired by Satriani's 1998 album of the same name. In addition to a preview of the art, you also get a look at Joe Satriani's hand-selected playlist of Joe Satriani songs to rock out to while reading the series. Crystal Planet #2 is in stores on July 27th, but final order cutoff is this coming Monday, July 4th, so get your orders in now if you want one. Check it the preview below.

Crystal Planet #2 (of 5)

Joe Satriani, Tony Lee (W) • Richard Friend (A) • Santi Casas (CA)

A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. No sooner than Satchel puts his father to rest, Walter Walker returns to show his son the past… and Satchel's destiny among the stars. Music — and the power and emotion it can conjure — could bring an end to the conflict, restore harmony to the timestream, and reveal Walker's true place in the universe.

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock

In shops: July 27, 2022

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Thor homage variant cover by Geraldo Borges

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Joe Satriani