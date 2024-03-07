Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, joel meadows, kickstarter

Joel Meadows on Taking Photos of Comic Book Creators Over Thirty Years

Joel Meadows is the publisher and EIC of the comic book magazine Tripwire, and also a professional photographer. Now that's on Kickstarter.

Article Summary Joel Meadows, Tripwire publisher and photographer, launches a photo book Kickstarter.

Book and exhibition 'Face To Face' to feature 50 icons from comics, film, and more.

Highlights include shots of Alan Moore, Michael Moorcock, and Guillermo del Toro.

'Face To Face' Kickstarter success: over £5,000 raised with 7 days remaining.

Joel Meadows is the publisher and EIC of the comic book magazine Tripwire, which has been running through the last four decades. Well, he started young. He is also a professional photographer and, in that time, has taken plenty of photos of the comic book creators and occasional actors and directors he has come across. And he has launched a Kickstarter for a book of such photos, called Face To Face. That will also be the name of an exhibition of a selection of photos from the book at Thought Bubble in Harrogate in November. He writes;

"In over thirty years as a professional journalist I have interviewed pretty much every mover and shaker in the worlds of comics, film, TV and genre. Also if I have been lucky enough to do it face to face, I have always made sure I can capture them with one of my own photos. So I thought it was time to try and encapsulate this in a book. Face to Face features 50 subjects from the worlds of comics, film, TV, books and genre, offering a snapshot if you'll pardon the pun of my career as a journalist and a photographer. Shooting portraits sometimes with only a few minutes to do this at a press event or a convention rather than the comfort of a creator's home or studio surroundings can be a challenge. For me creating a portrait is intended to be a piece that reflects the essence of the subject that I have shot and that is why I like to photograph people that I have interviewed as I already have a rapport with the subject.

"Face To Face will be an elegant hardcover book offering a range of different subjects from across the past thirty plus years with some figures sadly no longer with us. People like fantasy legend Michael Moorcock, Watchmen and V For Vendetta co-creator Alan Moore, the late great Scottish sci fi and modern fiction author Iain Banks and Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape Of Water, Pinocchio) to name just a few. it will also include a brand new introduction from acclaimed British comics creator Liam Sharp."

The Kickstarter has currently raised £5,691 against a £2500 goal from 66 backers and 7 days to go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!