John Jennings & Jethro Morales's Riri Williams Ironheart From Marvel

John Jennings and Jethro Morales's Riri Williams: Ironheart oneshot from Marvel Comics, Bad Chemistry, for April.

John Jennings and Jethro Morales are creating a Riri Williams one-shot for Marvel Comics in April, Ironheart: Bad Chemistry. With covers from Eder Messias and Godtail…

" Breakout young hero Riri Williams armors up and takes center stage this April in IRONHEART: BAD CHEMISTRY, a new one-shot by Hugo-and Eisner-winning writer John Jennings and all-star artist Jethro Morales. Ironheart's latest solo story will reintroduce KHEM, a deadly new villain Jennings co-created with artist Paris Alleyne in 2023's Free Comic Book Day: Marvel's Voices #1. Kicking off when Khem steals a legendary Marvel artifact to upgrade her already formidable alchemy-based powers, this thrilling rematch will shed light on Khem's origin and cement her as Riri's fiercest adversary. Packed with all the elements that have made Riri Williams such a unique addition to the Marvel mythos from her genius inventor skills to her strong connection to the Windy City, this exciting and new reader-friendly IRONHEART saga arrives just ahead of the debut of Marvel Television's Ironheart, coming to Disney+ this June. She's already attacked Chicago once and made off with a valuable artifact from the DuSable Black History Museum. Now the alchemical transformer Khem is back for another bite of Ironheart's city – and this time, she's not alone. What is Khem's connection to a classic Iron Man villain – and can Riri stop her before all of Chicago burns? It's an action-packed flurry of blows in the Windy City!"

"When Marvel asked me to revisit working on Ironheart and expanding her rivalry with Khem, I was overjoyed!" Jennings said. "I got a chance to revisit their conflict and really explore Khem's background and motivations. I had a blast working on this book with such amazing talent and I hope the fans enjoy the ride!"