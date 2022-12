John Lees & George Kambadais do The Nasty in Vault March 2023 Solicits

John Lees and George Kambadais are launching a new series in Vault Comics' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, seen here first on Bleeding Cool, as well as Songs For The Dead: Afterlife by Andrea Fort, Michael Christopher Heron and MJ Erickson. Take a look at these and those below.

THE NASTY NO.1

(WRITER) JOHN LEES (ARTIST) GEORGE KAMBADAIS (LETTERER) JIM CAMPBELL

CALLING ALL SCARY MOVIE FANS!

SCOTLAND, 1994. EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD THUMPER CONNELL STILL HAS AN IMAGINARY FRIEND:

THE MASKED KILLER FROM HIS FAVOURITE SLASHER F ILM. THUMPER IS OBSESSED WITH HORROR

AND ALWAYS HAS BEEN. HE FILLS HIS TIME WITH SCARY VHS RENTALS AND HANGING OUT WITH

HIS FELLOW FANS, THE MURDER CLUB. BUT EVERYTHING CHANGES WHEN HIS LOCAL VIDEO SHOP

ACQUIRES ONE OF THE NOTORIOUS FILMS KNOWN AS "VIDEO NASTIES" — FILMS SO SCARY, THEY'RE

BANNED AND BURNED. IT'S ONLY A MOVIE, THOUGH, RIGHT? IT'S ALL JUST IMAGINARY, ISN'T IT?

A STORY ABOUT THE PERCEPTION OF EVIL, THE POWER OF GENRE, THE LOVE OF FANDOM, THE NEED

TO CREATE ART… OH, AND CRAP-YOUR-PANTS TERROR!

SONGS FOR THE DEAD: AFTERLIFE, NO. 1

(WRITERS) ANDREA FORT & MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER HERON

(ARTIST) MJ ERICKSON

(COLORIST) ADDISON DUKE

(LETTERER) ANDWORLD DESIGN

(COVER) NICK ROBLES

BETHANY IS A NECROMANCER AND A HERO. ALONG WITH HER COMPANIONS, ELISSAR AND JONAS, SHE HAS FINALLY FOUND THE RUMORED COVENANT. HER PERILOUS JOURNEY HAS BROUGHT HER TO THE LAST BASTION OF THE NECROMANCERS, BUT RESURGING PREJUDICES HAVE THEM IN SHAMBLES. CAN BETHANY UNITE THEM IN THE FACE OF ESCALATING TENSIONS? OR WILL THE COMING WAR SHATTER ALL OF HER DREAMS FOR A PEACEFUL FUTURE? DOUBLE-SIZED ONE-SHOT! SADDLE-STITCH 64 PGS FULL COLOR $7.99

DOOR TO DOOR, NIGHT BY NIGHT NO.4

(W) BUNN (A) CANTIRINO

(C) CUNNIFFE (L) CAMPBELL

32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

COVER A – CANTIRINO

FROM TRAILER PARKS AND HONKYTONKS TO GOLF COURSES AND COUNTRY CLUBS! THE MONSTER-HUNTING SALES CREW FINDS THEMSELVES IN UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY AT THE CENTER OF A GHOSTLY MYSTERY. SKINLESS TOM HAUNTS THE LONELY ROADS, AND HE HAS SET HIS DEATHLESS GAZE ON OUR HEROES! BUT THERE'S MORE TO THE GHOSTLY HAPPENINGS THAN THE TEAM MIGHT EXPECT.

GODFELL NO. 2

(W) SEBELA (A) HENNESSY

(C) FARRELL (L) CAMPBELL

32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

COVER A – HENNESSY

HAVING TAKEN THE FIRST STEPS OF THEIR JOURNEY THROUGH THE CORPSE OF GOD, ZANZI AND NETH ARE READY FOR A FIGHT. BUT NOTHING HAS PREPARED THEM FOR THE FELLNACHT. LIVING IN FLESH HOTELS CARVED UP AND DOWN THE LEG, THIS APOCALYPSE CULT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO TURN THE SOLDIER AND HER TAGALONG INTO ACOLYTES.

BARBARIC NO. 3

(W) SEELEY & CAMPBELL (A) TERRY

(C) FARRELL (L) CRANK! COVER A – GOODEN

A NEW PLAYER HAS ENTERED THE FIELD—SERRA, SOREN'S MENTOR! IS SHE GOOD? IS SHE EVIL? WHAT THE HELL IS THE DEAL WITH THOSE CHAINS?! MEANWHILE, OWEN, DEADHEART, AND FROGLY GO ON A HEIST QUEST, LIKE OCEANS 11, BUT IN HELL! 32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN NO. 9

(W) MORECI (A) GOODEN

(C) DUKE (L) CAMPBELL COVER A – CAMPBELL

TEMPTATION ABOUNDS! GRIFFIN DISCOVERS POWER UNTOLD IN THE HANDS OF DR. MOREAU, WHILE ROSA IS OFFERED THE BLOOD OF MISS BOUNCING BETTY. IT'S UP TO DOOLEY, DIRCK, AND CUMBERLAND TO COME TO THE RESCUE…BUT THAT MIGHT NOT BE SO EASY, SEEING AS THEY'RE DAMN NEAR OUT OF THEIR MINDS WANDERING THE DESERT ON SOME OF THAT SPECIAL NATIVE TEA.

32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

MINDSET

(W) KAPLAN

(A) PEARSON

(L) OTSMANE-ELHAOU

COVER PEARSON

$17.99 TRADE PAPERBACK 176 PGS FULL COLOR

WHEN AN INTROVERTED TECH GEEK ACCIDENTALLY D ISCOVERS MIND CONTROL, H E AND H IS FRIENDS DO SOMETHING UNEXPECTED – THEY PUT THE SCIENCE INTO A MEDITATION APP TO HELP USERS BREAK THEIR TECHNOLOGY ADDICTION. BUT AS THEIR MINDSET APP ACHIEVES A DANGEROUS CULT FOLLOWING, LIES, CONSPIRACIES, AND MURDER COME TO LIGHT. ARE THEY HELPING PEOPLE OR CONTROLLING THEM? FREE YOUR MIND. COLLECTS THE ENTIRE, SMASH-HIT & SUPER-HOT, BEST-SELLING 6-ISSUE SERIES!

THE BLUE FLAME

(W) CANTWELL

(A) GORHAM

(C) RUSSELL

(L) OTSMANE-ELHAOU

COVER GORHAM

THE BLUE FLAME IS A DIY VIGILANTE THAT FIGHTS CRIME ON THE STREETS OF MILWAUKEE.

THE BLUE FLAME IS A BLUE COLLAR HVAC REPAIRMAN NAMED SAM BRAUSAM. IN THE WAKE OF

A HORRIFIC TRAGEDY, THE BOUNDARIES OF THE BLUE FLAME'S IDENTITY BLUR EVEN FURTHER.

NOW, BEFORE A UNIVERSAL TRIAL, THE BLUE FLAME MUST PROVE THAT HUMANITY IS WORTH

SAVING. BUT IN ORDER TO DO THAT, SAM BRAUSAM HAS TO SAVE HIMSELF. CAN HE?

