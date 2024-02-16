Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: hellblazer, john constantine, john mccrea, John Pearson, priscilla petraites

John McCrea Comes To John Constantine For Hellblazer #5

Aaron Campbell no longer drawing Hellblazer #5, co-writing it with Si Spurrier, artists Priscilla Petraites, John Pearson and John McCrea.

Article Summary John McCrea contributes to Hellblazer #5 with a new story featuring Constantine.

Aaron Campbell and Si Spurrier co-write, with a skillful artist lineup including McCrea.

An anthology-format issue presents supernatural threats on America's roadsides.

Continues Sandman crossovers, with implications of Dream's sand impacting the tale.

John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead In America #5 is to be a bit of an anthology. With Aaron Campbell no longer drawing Hellblazer (though he does the cover) for this issue but co-writing it with Si Spurrier. With artists Priscilla Petraites of Rat Queens, Brilliant Trash, Chariot, Hit Me, Batman: Gotham Knights and Red Light. John Pearson of Mindset, Batman and Razorblades. And, yes, John McCrea, of Batman, Hitman, Dicks, Spider-Man, The 99, Demon, Judge Dredd, Monarchy, Mars Attacks, The Boys, Rogue Trooper, Mythic, Get Kraven, Samurai, Soul Plumber, Superboy, Jenny Sparks, Punisher, The Mummy and much more.

Here's a panel from John McCrea's story. I especially enjoyed the ads on the bus/tube. And it looks like Chas is in cosplay on the way to MCM London Comic Con…

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #5

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and AARON CAMPBELL

Art by PRISCILLA PETRAITES, JOHN PEARSON, and JOHN McCREA

Cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DANI

$4.99 32 pages (all covers are card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

John Constantine, his son Noah, and bodyguard Nat have been blazing a trail across the face of America in their double-decker Routemaster bus, finding themselves on the wrong end of an eruption of supernatural and mystical threats—all thanks to a scattering of Dream's sand. In this anthology-format issue, three particularly memorable run-ins with hitchhikers and drifters on America's roadsides come to the fore…but can Constantine add up their meaning in time to uncover who—or what—is to blame for this rise in terror?

Looks like John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead In America will continue its Sandman tie ins, with the effect of the sand within Dream's pouch, which Constantine was once in possession of, and of which he did indeed once manage to pull apart the drawstrings…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!