John Romita Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Original Art on Sale for $40,000

The Comic Book Shopping Experience – or The Experience – set up by Jesse James Criscione. Jen King and Nick Barrucci have something special to sell tonight. The entire John Romita original artwork from this year's Free Comic Book Day story setting up the upcoming X-Men/Spider-Man crossover event, Dark Web, that revisits the world of Inferno, that John Romita actually drew when he was on Daredevil.

Running at 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT or midnight BST, you can buy the original art to the complete Free Comic Book Day 2022 Spider-Man book by John Romita and Scott Hanna, eight pages with Spider-Man fighting a possessed New York City, with Ben Reilly as Chasm meeting with Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen, with a price set at $40,000 for the complete book. Here are the pages below.

Dark Web will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by Adam Kubert, that will see Spider-Man and the X-Men joining forces against Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor, as two wronged clones teaming up as Chasm and Goblin Queen to "raise hell across the Marvel Universe". The event began with Free Comic Book Day back in May but will kick off prelude issues in November and followed by an Alpha issue in December, crossing over into Amazing Spider-Man and various limited series and one-shots.

John Romita is the son of John Romita Sr., one of the signature Spider-Man artists since the 1960s. Romita's first contribution to Marvel Comics was in 1969 at the age of 13 with the creation of the Prowler in The Amazing Spider-Man #78. He began his professional career at Marvel UK, doing sketches for covers of reprints before his US debut in 1977's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #11. Since then he has seen runs on Iron Man, Spider-Man, X-Men, Daredevil, Punisher, Wolverine, Black Panther, The Eternals, Hulk, Batman, Silencer and Superman as well as his creator-owned Gray Area and Kick-Ass.