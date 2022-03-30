John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman

A few weeks ago, for the launch of The Batman movie, John Turturro – who plays Falcone in the movie – talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his process and revealed an interesting family titbit.

"His oldest child, an editor at DC Comics, also helped Turturro explore the character's possibilities, he proudly notes. "Amedeo pointed me in a lot of great directions, and we discussed it at length." It was also Turturro's suggestion to touch Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) on the cheek when Falcone first appears onscreen to better distort the initial view of their exact relationship."

That would be Amedeo Turturro, Senior Associate Editor (Art Director/Project Manager) at DC Comics. As a young actor, she played the Young Richie Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001, as well as small roles in Romance & Cigarettes, 2BPerfectlyHonest, Illuminata and The Truce.

An intern at DC Comics in 2010, Amedeo then went on to co-found INK, the New York School of Visual Arts' digital comics magazine, before becoming a radio producer and host. She then returned to DC Comics, becoming an Assistant Editor in 2014, an Associate Editor in 2017, and was promoted to Senior Associate Editor this month.

Amedeo Turturro has worked on DC Comics titles including The Flash, Justice League, Three Jokers, Books Of Magics, Aquaman, Justice League Of America, Lucifer, Doomsday Clock, The Dreaming, House Of Whispers, Last God, Constantine, Suicide Squad, Cyborgm Green Arrow, Basketful Of Heads, Harley Quinn Black Hwtw And Red, Legends Of Tomorrow, Motherlands, The Low Low Woods, Plunge, Death Bed, Imaginary Fiends and Other History Of The DC Universe, Arkham City: The Order Of The World, The OmegaMen, Secret Origins, Doctor Fate, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, Superman Year One, Batman Earth One, Hardware, Harley Quinn & The Birds Of Pret, Justice League Dark, Convergence and many more. So lost to draw from!