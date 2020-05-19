The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart.

The Joker's origin has, intentionally, been left a little vague over the years with competition versions of the story in various Batman comic books. The Three Jokers looks to delineate that a little. But are we getting a new version?

Batman Giant #5 came to Walmart this weekend. Just as Batman Giant #4 was getting to comic shops – with two different covers, depending whether stores ordered from UCS/Lunar or Diamond Comic Distributors. We mentioned the new issue was published by a new printer, LSC Communications from the un-shutdown Missouri. Here's the Walmart cover to Batman Giant #5, with the Joker's new origin highlighted.

But what's inside the pages?

Batman & Killer Moth in Unplanned Obsolescence by Mark Russell, Ryan Benjamin, Richard Friend, Alez Sinclair, Troy Peteri, Liz Erickson and Katie Kubert.

When Batman's old nemesis Killer Moth is shot dead in an everyday burglary, the World's Greatest Detective knows there must be more to the story. After all this is one of Batman's earliest foes and if there's anything Batman learned from those early fights, it's that you always need a back-up plan.

The Joker in Joker's Wild aka Whacha Got in the Trunk? by Mark Russell, Christopher Mooneyham, David Aaron, Ferran Delgado, Liz Erickson and Katie Kubert.

There's a story that's made its way around Gotham City's comedy scene for years, the legend of a struggling young comic who finally snapped under the pressure of making it big, But what can say what really happened? No one knows for sure.

Then there are the reprint titles

Batman in Court Of Owls Part 5

Batwoman in Elegy Part 4

Nighting in Rise Of Raptor Part 1

As for that new secret origin of the Joker from Mark Russell and Chris Mooneyham? Let's see what else I can find out. By asking the person who sent me these minimal scans. No Walmarts round here, sadly.