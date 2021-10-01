Joker Presents a Puzzlebox #3 Preview: Two-Face's Point of View

DC Comics continues to capitalize on the fact that a large portion of the world have become psychopaths who are sympathetic to The Joker with the latest comic starring the crown prince of crime, Joker Presents a Puzzlebox #3. Everyone loves a puzzlebox! Except for writer Matthew Rosenberg, because god damn Fed Ex won't ever deliver his! In this preview, Two-Face shares his side of the story. Check out the preview below.

JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #3 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC159

0821DC160 – JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #3 (OF 7) CVR B WILLIAM REILLY BROWN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Jesus Merino, Dominike Domo Stanton, Juni Ba (CA) Chip Zdarsky

The puzzle gets more complicated…and deadly! The Joker continues story time with two more terrifying tales of this twisted treasure hunt. First, Black Mask is out for revenge, but when he crosses paths with one of the world's greatest assassins, things don't go as planned. Then, Killer Moth must team-up with Man-Bat if he hopes to survive the riddle of Master Engine.

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.