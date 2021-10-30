Joker Presents A Puzzlebox #4; BC Presents A Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. As we pull into the home stretch of our marathon preview posting, it's time for Joker Presents a Puzzlebox #4, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. The Joker continues to give the Gotham cops the runaround when questioned about the death of the Riddler in this preview. Look, we can just skip all of this and we'll tell you where the puzzlebox is: the Post Office by Matthew Rosenberg's house has it but they refuse to deliver it! Check out the preview below.

JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #4 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC188

0921DC189 – JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #4 (OF 7) CVR B RYAN BROWN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Jesus Merino, Vanesa Del Rey, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Chip Zdarsky

The Riddler's death has left more questions! But the Joker isn't giving the police the answers they need. Instead he shares two more tales of the twisted treasure hunt for pieces of the puzzlebox. First, the Penguin enters a test of might and wits against Bane. Then, the Scarecrow must go toe-to-toe with Professor Pyg to find out what he's really afraid of.

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $4.99

