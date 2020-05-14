Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow

We just mentioned the first appearance of Clownhunter in James Tynion IV's newsletter, but there's more, such as this checklist for the Joker War storyline and spinoffs. That amount of titles looks fairly reasonable don't you think? Shouldn't break the bank? We're not talking Secret Wars/Secret Empire/Civil War here or anything. Also, should hopefully be more than Luther's drones popping by for the cliffhanger like that Year Of The Villain thing. And then we get a mention of Joker War Zone.

Main Story:

Batman #95-#100

Tie-Ins:

Nightwing #70-75

Detective Comics #1022 -1026

Batgirl #41- 50

Harley Quinn #75

Catwoman #25 – 26

Red Hood: Outlaw #48

Batman: The Joker War Zone

Of that last title Batman: The Joker War Zone, newly announced, Tynion states;

I am especially excited to talk about JOKER WAR ZONE, but I'm going to have to wait until that's up in the next round of solicits.

Which, as Bleeding Cool told you, will be hitting tomorrow. Now, I remember that Punisher: War Zone was a third monthly ongoing series from Marvel for the Punisher, that kicked off in 1992 by Chuck Dixon and John Romita Jr. Is there a possibility that Batman: The Joker War Zone might have one or both of those creators? Just mindless speculation. We will find out tomorrow.

The Joker War follows up on the Batman: Death of the Family tease that Joker might have known Batman's secret identity for years. Instead it seems that the Joker has never cared to have that information, as he believed that would be the end of his story with the Batman. Bleeding Cool understands that this 'final tale' of Batman and the Joker was originally intended to run before the Batman 5G relaunch with an aged Bruce Wayne and a new Batman. This would enable The Joker War to be a real final battle between the two. However, things have changed regarding that.

As shown in Tynion and Guillem March's backup story in Batman #85, Joker is going to uncover Batman's secret identity and use it against him, destroying his headquarters and killing off his henchmen in preparation. Recent issues have shown that he knows the identity of all the Robins, Batgirl and Batwoma and is preparing for a final confrontation.,,