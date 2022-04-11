Jon Kent Superman Comes Out To Lois Lane Tomorrow? (Spoilers)

Last year, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth at DC Comics was to be revealed to be a queer young man. There had been some rumours that he might be defined as a gay, but Bleeding Cool pushed back on that, and that he may be defined as bisexual or pansexual. We also pointed out that the likely object of his affection would be journalist/activist Jay Nakamura, who he took home to meet his parents in the last issue. Then on National Coming Out Day, DC Comics dropped the news that Jonathan Kent would be revealed as a bisexual young man in the comics and that,m indeed, Jay Nakamura was his currently intended.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 by Tom Taylor and Cian Tormey. The comic book series tells the story of the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jon Kent, who is the current Superman of Earth as his father is dealing with the politics of another planet. However, that was coming out to his reading public, what about his parents? Well, he had invited Jay round to meet his parents – but then the house was blown up.

Since then, as you can see, Lex Luthor has accused Jon Kent of being a murderer. And apparently, this is all anything anyone can talk about, including people on the London Eye, who might otherwise be looking at the view. Well, maybe Jon Kent can give them something else to talk about?

Might make for a different headline or two…

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #10 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Henry Bendix's plans are now clear. Gamorra's president won't stop until he has total control. He's now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes. Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix's dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed. A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/12/2022