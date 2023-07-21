Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: Billy Kincaid, daniel henriques, Jonathan Henriques, Spawn. Todd McFarlane

Jonathan & Daniel Henriques' New Spawn Comic Is About Billy Kincaid

Comic book creators Jonathan and Daniel Henriques have teased something very special for San Diego Comic-Con, a new Spawn Universe comic.

Comic book creators Jonathan and Daniel Henriques have teased something very special for San Diego Comic-Con, That they are working on a new Spawn Universe comic book series for Todd McFarlane and Image Comics. And it goes back to the earliest Spawn issues with the story of serial killer Billy Kincaid's final victim. The serial killer ice cream seller created by Todd McFarlane was murdered by Spawn murdered in the first year of the series, before Alan Moore wrote the story of his journey into hell. Billy Kincaid was brought to the Eighth Sphere of hell, Malebolgia's domain, where he is fitted with the K3-Myrlu, a female symbiote suit much the same as Spawn, making him aa minion in Hell's Army. But what of his victims?

"Sherlee Johnson was the final victim of child killer Billy Kincaid, now trapped in an unending nightmare, she is cursed to endlessly relive her final moments on Earth. All hope seems lost… until the sudden appearance of an enigmatic Stranger disrupting her cycle of torment."

In the original Spawn #5 above, Sherlee Johnson was a 7-year-old girl, and the 28th victim of convicted Kincaid. Her only appearance was in that issue where she is seen approaching Kincaid's ice-cream truck, he invites her in to "pick out her favorite popsicle" she is kidnapped, brought back to his home, and murdered. Her corpse is stripped, her fingers removed, and she is placed in a deep-freeze. It really wasn't nice, probably wouldn't be done like that now, and was an early example of Spawn fridging – literally in this case. And now the Henriques, better known for Ronin Book 2 with Frank Miller, have a chance to revisit the whole thing thirty-plus years on.

Jonathan and Daniel Henriques will have a free limited edition print at San Diego Comic-Con, limited to 75 and signed by the pair. They will also have a premium version limited to only 25. So you might want to hurry. There will be a Todd McFarlane panel at San Diego Comic-Con later today.

Spotlight on Todd McFarlane Friday, July 21 • 10:30am – 11:30am Room 6A

Spawn and Venom creator, McFarlane Toys' CEO, and president of Image Comics Todd McFarlane takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Spawnmania. McFarlane offers fans a sneak peek into the future of upcoming toys, what's ahead for the Spawn Universe, and all the exciting developments on the horizon.

