Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men

We've tried various different ways to join Jonathan Hickman's previous storytelling arcs in the Marvel Universe to his current showrunner work for the X-Men books without fail. No, Professor Xavier wasn't Ultimate Reed Richards in disguise. No, some of those from Arakko weren't Builders, Makers, Gardeners, or any of that. No, Otherworld wasn't part of the Council of Reed Richards. But X-Men #18 suggests that maybe it's time.

Remember The City from the Ultimate universe comics that Jonathan Hickman used to write?

Originally the artificial intelligence The Dome, created by The Maker Reed Richards and the Children of Tomorrow time-locked away from the rest of the world, developing a thousand years of technology overnight and populating the Children.

They expanded to create "The City" covering much of Central Europe, killing off most everyone. Reed was removed, and later built another to survive the Incursion and make it to the Secret Wars planet. We haven't seen any iteration of The City since.

Until this preview for X-Men #18.

Middle-centre left. That's a smaller version of The City, maybe the second iteration created by The Maker last seen in Secret Wars #1.

The Vault and The Children Of The Vault were reintroduced from Mike Carey's run on the X-Men years ago, with a similar conceit, also timelocked. And now, it seems, having a version of The City inside it. Could Jonathan Hickman be making The Vault and The City, the Children of The Vault and the Children Of Tomorrow linked across dimensions? And will this, finally, bring The Maker into whatever it is has been going down on Krakoa? Could be…

X-MEN #18

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200576

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

INSIDE THE VAULT! It's been a long time since the team went into the vault. A long time. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99