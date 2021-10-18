Jonathan Hickman Has Finished Writing The Black Monday Murders

The Black Monday Murders was a comic book series by Jonathan Hickman and Tomm Coker published by Image Comics in August 2016. The first four issues were published monthly, but with a gap between the fourth issue in 2016 and the fifth in April 2017. Two more issues were published in June and September, but the eighth issue was delayed until February 2018. And then… nothing.

THE BLACK MONDAY MURDERS is classic occultism where the various schools of magic are actually clandestine banking cartels who control all of society: a secret world where vampire Russian oligarchs, Black popes, enchanted American aristocrats, and hitmen from the International Monetary Fund work together to keep ALL OF US in our proper place.

On his Substack live stream with for the live design of a new 3W3M character by Mike Huddleston, Hickman gave an update on that project saying that he has finished writing the series, that Tomm Coker has finished issue 9 and it well underway with issue 10 but that Image Comics is only going to start publishing the final four issues when they are all completed.

He also talked about his next Marvel Comics project to follow the X-Men being with Chris Bachalo, and that he is indeed looking at a video game/RPG to rollout through his Substack as well, though he can't – or rather won't – say anything more about that at this stage.

Oh and here's a look at how that 3W3M deer-like character turned out. We may look to see more human/animal hybrids in 3W3M from what was being hinted at. The previous volumes of Black Monday Murders can be picked up here and here.

