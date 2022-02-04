Jonathan Hickman Hires Stephen Wacker As EIC Of Substack 3W3M

Well, like we said, it wasn't DC Comics. Stephen Wacker (as I have now been asked to call him) has quit Marvel Entertainment where he was, to be the EIC of 3W3M, or Three Worlds Three Moons, the Jonathan Hickman/Mike Huddleston/Mike Del Mondo Substack newsletter and publisher of the shared universe 3W3M comic book and behind-the-scenes experience. And I must confess, I never even guessed that one. Jonathan Hickman posts;

When we started Three Worlds Three Moons six months ago, we had a pretty firm grasp on what we wanted to accomplish: Create an entire universe from scratch. Build the most compelling stories possible. Show the audience the behind-the-scenes development processes more thoroughly than has ever been attempted before. But all along, we've known that there would come a time where 3W/3M would grow to the point of needing to bring someone in, someone who could not just help us move forward, but someone who could elevate the whole enterprise, bring order to the chaos, and send a clear message that we're in this for the long haul.

So it is with great excitement that 3W3M is announcing we've hired Stephen Wacker to be our Editor-In-Chief.

If you've been reading comics for the past 20 years, you probably know who Steve is, or at least have seen his name in the credits of hundreds of books. He began his editorial career at DC working on comics like JLA, JSA, Legion of Super-Heroes, Jonah Hex, Villains United, and the weekly 52 event, before moving over to Marvel where he was the long-time editor of Amazing Spider-Man as well as spearheading historic runs on Hawkeye, Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, Venom and Captain Marvel. All while running a super-sharp office with some of Marvel's top-editorial talent.

Steve left comics in 2014 when he was pulled over to work with Marvel's growing TV and animation division, and for the last couple of years has been Head of Content for their strong digital media division. He has, however, always kept one foot in the comic book industry and regularly attended the Marvel editorial retreats where his insight and savvy were always appreciated and counted on.

This morning, he announced that he was leaving Marvel after a long and successful run. And starting Monday, Steve will be joining us. Given his career-long track record in editorial — and his knack for cultivating talent, publishing great comics, and brewing up new ideas at Marvel — we're all very excited to add him to the team and help us organize this world and these stories into something unforgettable, unimaginable and unrelenting.

He'll have more to say on Monday, but until then, we'd like to thank him for joining us and capping off one hell of an exciting week.