Now Superman's Son Arrested By Police, Over Politics (Spoilers)

What is going on at DC Comics' Superman books right now? Bleeding Cool just ran the news that Superman is to be ejected, fired, cancelled from the Justice League over his politics. In this week's Action Comics #1035, he is getting involved in nations' reactions to an alien artifact from a civilisation threatened by slavery and pushing for them to join him in taking WarWorld down. As Superman would. But Clark Kent's son, Jonathan Kent, also Superman, but called Superman's Son for the duration of this article, also has rather strong political issues that we have looked at. In so much that he thinks his Dad isn't doing enough and, with Superman off to WarWorld to defeat slavery, putting Superman's Son in charge of the world in his absence.

And so in tomorrow's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3, with refugees coming from the Wildstorm island of Gamorra, and with protestors being arrested for campaigning for the refugees' rights, Superman's Son chooses to join them, get arrested, and make a speech. Framing his father's journey as that of an immigrant refugee. Which is pretty hard to argue with.

Of course, for all such actions, there are consequences. With Henry Bendix, President of Gamorra, deciding to take his own revenge as only The Weatherman can… since everyone knows just who Clark Kent and Jonathan Kent are now…

Politics has a price, as Superman's Son is about to find out. Is it one he would have willingly paid? Superman: Son Of Kal-El is published tomorrow.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent hasn't been Superman for long, but he's upset some powerful people with his heroism. And the underground news source known as the Truth is helping Jon open his eyes to evils in the world that could be more powerful than the new Man of Steel. Continuing the brand-new saga of Superman from Tom Taylor, the writer of Nightwing, and John Timms, artist on Future State: Superman of Metropolis.

Retail: $3.99