Jonathan Kent Named Super Son Not To Confuse With James Gunn Superman

DC Comics' new series Secret Six features Jonathan Kent as Super Son in 2025.

Comic series showcases heroes like Dreamer and Jon Kent battling alongside villains.

Secret Six explores mysteries as heroes and villains unite to track Amanda Waller.

Word coming out of MegaCon is that the character of Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, won't be going by the name of Superman for a little while, but Super Son. This is part of an effort at DC Comics not to add any confusion in the comic book marketplace with the James Gunn Superman movie coming to cinemas this summer. Instead, he will be going by the name of Super Son. And that includes the upcoming launch of the new series Secret Six, where we can see him so named in April 2025. The first issue lists him as Jonathan Kent, the second as Super Son. I am told the comic will begin referring to him as Superman Jr., but that this will then change. By the end, it will be Superman's Son… or Super Son.

SECRET SIX #1 (OF 6) CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

WHO WILL CONTROL THE SECRETS OF THE DC UNIVERSE? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League has returned, the war criminal Amanda Waller is in prison, and things are finally getting back to normal…that is, until Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura discover that Waller has somehow vanished into thin air from her cell! With seemingly no leads and nothing but questions (and enough trauma to fill a swimming pool), our three heroes are forced to team up with the bad guys–Deadshot, Catman, and Black Alice–to track down Waller, reclaim the infinite trove of secrets in her head, and uncover what the deal is with all these freakin' chess pieces they keep seeing around…all without letting their own individual secrets tear them apart from the inside. From acclaimed writer and actress Nicole Maines (Supergirl) and superstar artist Stephen Segovia (Spawn), the Secret Six are back in an all-new high-stakes, twist-filled limited series! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2025

SECRET SIX #2 (OF 6) CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

THE TEAM THAT BRAWLS TOGETHER, FALLS TOGETHER! The Secret Six are at last assembled…but they're going to need to stop trying to kill each other if they want the secrets of the DC Universe! Checkmate has got Amanda Waller's treasure trove, but they need a key to open it! A key that only the Super Son, Cat Man, Dreamer, Deadshot, Gossamer, and Black Alice have…too bad they're all trying to slit each other's throats. What would a fight like that even look like? You're about to find out in the pivotal second chapter of the Secret Six epic by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

