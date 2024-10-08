Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: jonny quest

Jonny Quest #3 Preview: New Allies, Old Predicaments

Jonny Quest #3 hits stores this week, taking Team Quest to the Far East in their quest to return home. But as danger looms, an unexpected ally emerges. Check out the preview!

Article Summary Jonny Quest #3 takes Team Quest to the Far East on October 9th, with danger lurking and new allies appearing.

Team Quest, lost in the Far East, faces peril with a familiar ally aiding their journey back home.

From writer Joe Casey and artist Sebastián Piriz, this globe-spanning adventure continues with spectacular covers.

Jonny and the rest of Team Quest find themselves in the far east as they continue their search for a way back home, but death and danger are still hot on their heels – luckily, help is about to arrive in the form of a (sort of) familiar face!

JONNY QUEST #3

DYNAMITE

AUG240182

AUG240183 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR B LEE – $4.99

AUG240184 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR C MARQUES – $4.99

AUG240185 – JONNY QUEST #3 CVR D PACE – $4.99

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Chad Hardin

Jonny and the rest of Team Quest find themselves in the far east as they continue their search for a way back home, but death and danger are still hot on their heels – luckily, help is about to arrive in the form of a (sort of) familiar face! The international dream team of writer JOE CASEY and artist SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ continue to chart their globe-spanning adventure with Jonny Quest #3, buoyed by bracing covers from CHAD HARDIN, JAE LEE, TOM RANEY, and RICHARD PACE! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 10/9/2024

SRP:

