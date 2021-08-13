Jordie Bellaire To Write The Wasp For Marvel Comics' Darkhold

The delayed-for-18-months Darkhold series, that would really have been a better thing if it could have come out during Wandavision, has revealed a couple more one-shots.

As five heroes, Iron Man, Blade, Wasp, Black Bolt, and Spider-Man, will be recruited by Scarlet Witch to travel to Chthon's dimension to stop him before he can invade Earth. But in order to survive there, each hero must first read from the Darkhold and let themselves be driven insane, leading to twisted new versions of themselves! These mind-melting adventures will unfold over a series of exciting character-focused one-shots including November's Darkhold : Wasp and Darkhold: Black Bolt.

And that includes Catwoman's Jordie Bellaire making her Marvel Comics writing debut alongside artist Claire Roe for a story for Darkhold: Wasp.

Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne for her ingenuity and strength, will she prove to be the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon or will she be consumed by darkness? After reading the Darkhold, Wasp's entire life is subject to question but she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back.

With Flintstones/Second Coming/Snagglepuss writer Mark Russell with artist David Cutler for Darkhold: Black Bolt.

Black Bolt's mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king but after reading from the Darkhold, he'll discover the true battlefield will be his own mind.

"As a writer, it's a joy to get to write a character who spends even more time inside their own head than you do," Russell said. "So Black Bolt is a writer's dream character and when I heard which other creators were involved with the series, I was totally on board, like someone who'd unwittingly bought a house in a really great neighborhood."

THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD (APR200834)

Scarlet Witch Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD (APR200835)

On Sale 9/22

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

On Sale 10/13!

THE DARKHOLD: BLADE #1

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by TBA

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

On Sale 10/27!

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

Written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by CLAIRE ROE

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

On Sale 11/10!

DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by DAVID CUTLER

Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

On Sale 11/24!