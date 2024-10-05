Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jim lee, Josemaria Casanovas

Josemaria Casanovas is Doing a Jim Lee X-Men #1 Ultimate Cover Homage

Josemaria Casanovas is doing a Jim Lee X-Men #1 cover homage across the Ultimate line at Marvel Comics in November and December.

Josemaria Casanovas pays homage to Jim Lee's X-Men #1 with a new Ultimate Comics line cover.

His famous connective covers have appeared in Star Wars: Dark Droids and Thunderbolts.

The homage includes Marvel's Ultimates, Spider-Man, and Black Panther in November and December.

Spotlight on new Ultimate Universe characters as the Maker's arrival approaches.

Josemaria Casanovas loves a connective cover, such as this one he did for Marvel's Star Wars: Dark Droids crossover and then for subsequent issues of Thunderbolts.

Well, it turns out for the current connective covers for the Ultimate Comics line, he's going for a homage to the most famous of them, the Jim Lee connective cover for 1991's X-Men #1. Which has recently returned for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Valiant Universe.

There is one left, presumably with The Maker in the space that Magneto took in the original.

And its original artwork, which sold for a pretty penny recently.

So, talking of the X-Men…

…is that meant to be an Ultimate Wolverine on the Ultimate X-Men cover?

He was teased over a year ago…

ULTIMATES #6 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS CONNECT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241014

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK! The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker's Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads? Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS CONNECT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240812

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT? Tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin's Sinister Six? Rated T In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1 CASANOVAS CONNECT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240626

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down…

This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS CONNECT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240628

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY!

• Black Panther's war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda's defense must become two-pronged!

• Plus, T'Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery… RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

