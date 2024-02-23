Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: anansi boys, brian bendis, helboy, josh gad, neil gaiman, Resident Alien

Josh Gad Writes About Writers in Dark Horse Comics' May 2024 Solicits

Josh Gad writes a comic about being a writer, Writer #1 with Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz & Ariel Olivetti in Dark Horse's May 2024 solicits

Happy 43rd birthday to Josh! Because today, on his birthday, it's announced that actor Josh Gad is writing a new comic book about being a writer, Writer #1 with Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz, and drawn by Ariel Olivetti in Dark Horse's May 2024 solicits and solicitations. We also see Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse return to Resident Alien with Resident Alien: The Book Of Life as Harry goes back to his home planet, as well as Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin and Shawn Martinbrough beginning the comic book adaptation of Anansi Boys. As Canto begins the final part of its Shrouded Man Saga by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker with No Place Like Home. Zac Thompson and Hayden Sherman launch Into The Unbeing, Brian Bendis returns to Joy Operations with Stephen Byrne, and Christofer Emgard and Tomas Aira launch Beyond The Pale #1.

WRITER #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241118

(W) Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz, Josh Gad (A) Ariel Olivetti (CA) Jeremy Haun

In a dark turn, comic book writer Stan Siegel's life dives into a neo-Nazi occult nightmare. Orchestrated by legendary Josh Gad and the Berkowitz Brothers, The Writer plunges Stan into a whirl of folklore and magic. Amid demonic chaos and high-speed chases, Stan's hunger for answers unveils hidden identities, setting off a desperate race against time in this thrilling saga. To combat the rising tide of terror, Stan must become the hero from his pages.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LIFE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241105

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

At the end of Resident Alien: The Book of Love we saw Harry and Asta confronting the fact that they might now be expecting a child. The question now is: what are they going to do about it, and how will it affect their lives? As Asta journeys to the ocean to seek advice from her Aunt Shona, Harry contemplates his future alone, sending a strange and surprising message back to his home planet: "The status for this world has now changed . . . and you should act accordingly." In this mesmerizing new series, our small-town resident alien-in-hiding Harry Vanderspiegle confronts life and death and love and loss, on the path to an uncertain future

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

ANANSI BOYS I #1 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241056

MAR241057 – ANANSI BOYS I #1 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

MAR241058 – ANANSI BOYS I #1 CVR C COWAN

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman joins forces with Eisner nominated Adora writer Marc Bernardin and Thief of Thieves cocreator Shawn Martinbrough to adapt Gaiman's Locus and British Fantasy Award-winning novel as a comic book series for the first time-and soon to be a television show on Amazon Prime! "Fat" Charlie Nancy leads a boring life as a boring Londoner, until he discovers two things: That his recently deceased father was, in fact, Anansi the Spider, the trickster god of African folklore, and that he has a twin brother he's never met. Which kicks off a reality-spanning odyssey of sibling rivalry, jealous deities, and one poor soul who'll realize what it means to be a god.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #1 CVR A ZUCKER

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241065

MAR241066 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #1 CVR B HEIDHOFF

MAR241067 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #1 CVR C 10 COPY MACK

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

The finale series to the Shrouded Man Saga begins at Dark Horse Comics! The tiny clockwork knight returns after making the ultimate choice to save his people above all else. He has amassed allies in the war against the Shrouded Man, but even an army may not be enough to stop the evil sorcerer's quest to conquer Canto's people. Fighting to save New Arcana won't be easy, but nothing ever is for the brave Canto! The fan-favorite comic fantasy continues with the miniseries Canto: A Place Like Home by Eisner and GLAAD nominated writer David M. Booher and fan-favorite artist Drew Zucker!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

INTO UNBEING PART ONE #1 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241084

MAR241085 – INTO UNBEING PART ONE #1 CVR B LESNIEWSKI

MAR241086 – INTO UNBEING PART ONE #1 CVR C 10 COPY BOSS

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

A group of climate scientists working in a remote base camp on the Australian outback discover an impossible landform. They venture inside expecting the unexpected, and the titular Unbeing delivers. True to the traditions of cosmic horror, they discover an anomalous environment that defies everything they think they know about the world. From critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson and visionary artist Hayden Sherman.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #1 CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241087

MAR241088 – JOY OPERATIONS 2 #1 CVR B HEPBURN

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

Everything was fine until the joy operation. When one of the trusts implanted the psyche of one of their en.voi's into master en.voi Joy Corrigan. Now Hampton and Joy live in the same body! They are just getting used to what that means for their life, love, and future when the world decides to blame them for everything that's gone wrong. It's Joy and Hampton against the world. This is an all-new chapter of an all-new sci-fi extravaganza!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BEYOND THE PALE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241060

(W) Christofer Emgard (A / CA) Tomas Aira

War correspondent Hetta Sawyer is looking into the disproportional loss of black soldiers in the Vietnam War. Leads say losses are especially high at Firebase Tartarus, with most of them simply gone missing, their fate unknown. Something sinister is happening at Tartarus, and Hetta intends to uncover the truth. A new eldritch horror from writer Christofer Emgärd!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #5

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241059

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Gabriel Guzman

Solek heads to the Kinglor Rainforest to view the western aurora and find peace. But his nightmares become a reality when sky people ships descend from the skies-the RDA has returned! Forced to face his trauma, Solek must use all his acquired skills to prevent another attack!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

BLUE BOOK 1947 #5 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241061

MAR241062 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #5 CVR B BIONDI

MAR241063 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #5 CVR C 10 COPY DAO

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

The wave of "UFO hysteria" in 1947 was strong enough to spur the official Federal investigations of unidentified flying objects and launch Project Blue Book by the U.S. Air Force in 1952. In the final chapter of the Blue Book: 1947 series by James Tynion IV and Michael Avon Oeming, we see the causes of this national fervor and the beginnings of the grip on pop culture that have lasted for almost a century. Also including a True Weird backup story by Josh Trujillo, Jack T. Cole, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

BUTCHERS BOY #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241064

(W) Landry Walker (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

Shyla and her friends lock themselves away in their motel rooms, each of them grappling with the feverish visions induced by the tainted meat they consumed. Are the voices whispering to them real? Has the Butcher of La Perdita come to claim their flesh? Or is the sickness that each of them carries within simply bubbling its way to the surface? Take a bite and find out, as the temperature of this macabre horror story is rising quickly.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241068

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) Mona Finden

Geronimo! When Vox Machina decides to split the party, Vax and Pike find themselves face-to-face with a vicious chimera, and the rest of the crew has fallen into an underground cavern where who-knows-what awaits them! Will the group survive long enough to reunite?!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

DAWNRUNNER #4 CVR A CAGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241069

MAR241070 – DAWNRUNNER #4 CVR B LIU

MAR241071 – DAWNRUNNER #4 CVR C GAX

MAR241072 – DAWNRUNNER #4 CVR D 10 COPY CAGLE FOIL

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Evan Cagle

A new kind of Tetza has arrived and promises to push Anita Marr and Dawnrunner to their limits. Is Dawnrunner doomed or will dramatic revelations strengthen the bond between Anita and Dawnrunner, pushing them to evolve into something new? Ram V and Evan Cagle deliver a giant mech vs monster story unlike any before it!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DUDLEY DATSON #3 CVR A IGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241073

MAR241074 – DUDLEY DATSON #3 CVR B FOIL IGLE

MAR241075 – DUDLEY DATSON #3 CVR C 10 COPY ELLIS

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Juan Castro (A / CA) Jamal Igle

From New York Times-bestselling creators Scott Snyder and Jamal Igle comes this rollicking sci-fi adventure story about a boy, his dog, and a machine that controls time and space! What could go wrong? Two thousand years of invention lies in Dudley's hands. It's Datson vs Perdix as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Can our hero conjure up a win? Collects the Comixology series in print for the first time!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #4 CVR A BALBONI

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241076

MAR241077 – GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #4 CVR B LORIMER

(W) David M. Booher (A) Blue Delliquanti (CA) Claudia Balboni

The Ghostbusters face a dire situation when roach infested ooze floods the firehouse and malevolent apparitions swarm freely. Phoebe, Callie, Trevor, and Gary clash with Madame Malveaux as she looms over Times Square, unleashing chaos upon New York City. Will our heroes survive this spectral crisis? It's a ghost showdown in the Big Apple for the final installment of Ghostbusters: Back in Town!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #4 CVR A POWELL (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241078

MAR241079 – GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #4 CVR B BERMEJO (MR)

(W) Eric Powell (A / CA) Eric Powell

The finale of the Goon 25th anniversary miniseries, Them That Don't Stay Dead! Dorothy Die and the man in the hat have played all their cards, but it's the Goon who gets the final turn. And he's about to show them all why he runs Nameless Town. Plus, Franky slaps a hairy Baptist with a sausage. Don't miss it!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HEARTPIERCER #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241080

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Gavin Smith

Tensions run high in the village of Briarglen, as it's set upon by an army of the Howler's werewolves. Will the villagers trust Atala to lead them in fighting off the monsters, or throw her, Grost and Eryn into their slavering jaws? The dark fantasy epic continues right here!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #4 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241081

MAR241082 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #4 CVR B FOIL EVELY

MAR241083 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #4 CVR C 10 COPY THOMPSON

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

Helen and Barnabus continue their adventures passing between the other world and Wyndhorn House as she begins to learn the skills of a warrior from her adventurous relative. From the Eisner Award-winning creativve team of Supergirl: Woman to Tomorrow, the upcoming film helmed by director James Gunn.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #4 CVR A BARRETT (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241089

MAR241090 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #4 CVR B PHILIPS (RES)

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking never vacates a fight, wicked horrors and all, for only a true warrior enters Valhalla. Armed with the shocking truth about her family's immortality, Frey questions her lack of agency in her family's past. But when she is trapped by her father, she faces the ultimate test: to sacrifice her lover's life over her freedom.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

LESTER OF LESSER GODS #2 CVR A KENDALL

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241091

MAR241092 – LESTER OF LESSER GODS #2 CVR B POWELL

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A / CA) Gideon Kendall

Writers Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (TV's Archer) team with Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall (Megaghost, Marley's Ghost) for the second installment of the twisted comedic groin tap that is, Lester of the Lesser Gods. This episode… SIDE QUEST! Lester and his battle companion, Kathy Stroyer, are pulled away from their assault on the empire of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy to raid a mountain fortress where their automaton pal, Duck Bot, is held captive.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #2 CVR A WILKINS

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241093

MAR241094 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #2 CVR B STOKOE

(W) Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dave Wilkins

The official prequel to the Netflix series continues! Welcome to ZAL-KRON, where, for centuries, technology has thrived-and where, today, the Horde has lain siege! But when the tactics of Hordak's Force Captain threaten to break their fledgling alliance, the evil master must devise a plan to ensure the undying loyalty of his brash young apprentice. If they're not careful, the rising tug-of-war between these two powerful men could leave them open to the influence of a dangerous outside threat…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #3 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241095

MAR241096 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #3 CVR B SAUVAGE

MAR241097 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #3 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

Loretta Follis has been a mother, a grandmother and an infamous supercrook named Toy Queen… but tonight she's become a target. When a group of ruthless teen heroes come to her apartment complex to capture her as bait for her daughter Frankie, Loretta decides to pick up her Jack-in-the-Box gun for one last fight. It's octogenarian supervillain vs tween sidekick psychopaths in brutal winner takes all. The body count will rise in a story we call "Last Stand at La Leyenda."

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS & BUSINESS IS BLOODY #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241098

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Patrick Piazzalunga

Griz is a tough-as-nails bounty hunter. Cuddles is a chainsaw-wielding koala. Together, they prowl the mean streets of Bogtown, kicking ass and taking names. Now, though, they may have bitten off more than they can chew. They've "rescued" a monster from the clutches of the Howling Gargoyles-a monster with an unbreakable connection to an elder deity. And the Gargoyles are determined to get their prisoner back.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #10 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241099

MAR241100 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #10 CVR B GAGNON

MAR241101 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #10 CVR C 10 VECCHIO

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher desperately searches for answers about himself and how he can help all of Monsterkind. But Adam Frankenstein, Viv, and Jordi are concerned and struggling in their own ways. Will Christopher push himself too far and destroy the friendships forged by the Monster Squad?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #3 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241102

MAR241103 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #3 CVR B MAHFOOD

MAR241104 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #3 CVR C HEPBURN

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

Hundreds of ancient vampires gather for the ultimate monster party as Operation Sunshine goes into full gear with an insane bloodbath in this penultimate issue!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #7 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241106

MAR241107 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #7 CVR B TBD

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

The next thrilling chapter of the High Republic saga starts here! There's no rest for the weary in the High Republic! After their reunion and only a moment's respite, Lula, Zeen, and their friends learned that the Nihil Stormwall has encroached further into Republic Space. Now, the team of young heroes prepare to defend the planet Eriadu, and the Republic at large, from an impending Nihil invasion!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES SABER FOR HIRE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241108

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Rachael Stott

Ty Yorrick versus the Nihil. The former Jedi turned monster hunter comes face-to-face with a Child of the Storm, but who… or what… is behind the villainous Nihil's cowl? Meanwhile, Ty's aggrieved apprentice initiates a mission of his own: to rescue the Republic Chancellor's son!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES QUI GON TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241109

(W) George Mann (A) Andrea Mutti, Gigi Baldassini, Comicraft (A / CA) Michael Cho

Dark Horse Comics is proud to announce the launch of our new Star Wars Hyperspace Stories original graphic novel line. Each volume stands alone as a brilliant showcase of some of the Star Wars universe's most iconic characters, like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kylo Ren, Rey, and even Darth Vader. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this series kicks off with…

Qui-Gon Jinn, one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order. Our story spans his life as a series of recurring events slowly ties together over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of one of the Force's many mysterious cults-The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. The Brotherhood's secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #3 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241110

MAR241111 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #3 CVR B MITSUHIRO

MAR241112 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #3 CVR C 10 COPY TBD

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The bandit Jimmu and his band attack a merchant caravan, as observed by some bounty hunters who are unprepared for the size of Jimmu's army. The bounty hunters' leader has captured Yukichi and is holding him hostage until Usagi, Gen, and Stray Dog leave the area. Usagi is shocked when he learns the identity of the leader.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241113

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Pursued by outlaws and the monastery, William and Winnie encounter a demon stealing souls from soldiers while devils and angels battle in the sky. Arriving in Berwick, they are told about an ill-tempered merchant who died and soon began to shamble about town. After an ominous encounter at a Faerie mound, William and Winnie are ambushed by knights as their adventures catch up with them. Find out what happens in this medieval horror fit for any age.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #2 CVR A MASTANTUONO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241114

MAR241115 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #2 CVR B ZONJIC

MAR241116 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #2 CVR C NEYEF

MAR241117 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #2 CVR D MOLINA

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Corrado Mastantuono

A rightful claim to the estate of Corvo Bianco now stands between Geralt and quietude. With land but second in the heir's sights, a proposal is made. And what he truly seeks, Geralt himself is to deliver.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

YELLOW GN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241119

(W) Jay Martin (A / CA) Jay Martin

Set in an alternate future amid a Second Civil War, wounded infantryman Nick Carson flees the battlefield and escapes across the wasteland of war-torn America. Branded a coward and marked for death, Nick's only hope is to get to the other side. His route takes him through a strange, ravaged country where power plants lay destroyed and once great cities have gone dark. An America at war with itself. Yellow explores what happens when society falls apart, when there is no law and order. Do we fall to our basic instincts, or can we rise above? As Nick travels, he encounters both good and evil and must choose which path he will follow.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

ATLA BOUNTY HUNTER & TEA BREWER TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241120

(W) Michael Moreci, Bryan Konietzko, Faith Erin Hicks (A) Ricardo Faccini, French Carlomagno

The Jasmine Dragon has become a fixture of social life in Ba Sing Se. When his tea supply suddenly and mysteriously dries up, Iroh goes in search of answers and finds himself captured by a familiar face-bounty hunter June! Iroh must confront a part of his past while June considers her future, but however things go…someone's got to free the tea! Faith Erin Hicks, Peter Wartman and Adele Matera are back with another new adventure in the word of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

BEYOND MORTAL TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241121

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Comic book readers are familiar with the world of Bronze and Modern Era comics… stories of gleaming steel metropolises populated by daring superheroes battling for truth and justice… facing down power-mad masterminds and would-be world conquerors. But unknown to the league of heroes who protect the innocent, this world has a cancer growing at its heart. A pantheon of elder gods is starting to awaken. These timeless forces of super-nature once claimed dominion over a primordial Earth… and they have returned to reclaim what is theirs. The unstoppable force of the Leviathan will collide with the immovable object of the world's most powerful superheroes in an unflinching tale of ultimate horror and ultimate sacrifice.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BLACK HAMMER TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241122

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this story picking up immediately after the events of the hit Reborn series. In this multi-timeline, world-hopping adventure, we find new stakes, new heroes, and the long-awaited return to Black Hammer farm with the Weber family reuniting and facing many new challenges and villains in Jeff Lemire's biggest event in the Black Hammer series thus far! Collects Black Hammer: The End #1-6 and features a sketchbook section and bonus art by Tonci Zonjic, Tyler Crook, Caitlin Yarsky, David Rubin, Max Fiumara, and Wilfredo Torres.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

CENSUS TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241123

(W) Marc Bernardin, Adam Freeman (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Liam Malone is an aimless college slacker living in New York City who answers a job posting ad for the Census Bureau that seems to require little of him. Knock on doors, ask a few questions, move on. But what he discovers is that the doors of New York City are hiding lots of things. Dangerous things. Supernatural things. Liam's new gig requires him to register all of the demons, djinn, and other bizarre creatures living in New York. How will Liam both keep his life and a stellar performance review? Collects Census #1-5, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

EMPOWERED TP VOL 12 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241124

(W) Adam Warren (A / CA) Adam Warren

From comics kingpin Adam Warren comes Empowered, the sexy superhero comedy-except when it isn't-that pushes envelopes, crosses boundaries, and breaks a few buildings for good measure! Costumed crimefighter Empowered is trapped in a surreal nightmare scenario as her universe begins spontaneously rebooting again and again, with each variation more twisted and bizarre than the last! Can our befuddled superheroine somehow undo this inexplicable Neverending Reboot-while simultaneously steering her love life in a boldly polyamorous new direction with Thugboy and Ninjette!-or is this The End for Emp and her chaotically convulsing cosmos?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 07 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241125

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Beyond the anime-the Eizouken storyline continues! When Mizusaki begs Kanamori to fill in for her on a fashion shoot, Kanamori finds her campus rival in willpower, student council secretary Sowande, has been booked for the same gig! But as always, the real rivalry in Eizouken is the creative one, as Mizusaki also realizes that she's not the only talented amateur animator out there, and writer and director Asakusa ponders what it means to be able to successfully complete a work on their terms, if an outside audience doesn't understand what they were trying to say! Student screenings are one thing, but how will Clutch That Machete With Strength! fare before festival judges at an anime tournament…?

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

KUROSAGI CORPSE DELIVERY SERVICE OMNIBUS ED TP BOOK 06

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241126

(W) Eiji Otsuka (A) Housui Yamazaki (CA) Bunpei Yorifuji

Five students at a Buddhist college in Japan find there's little call for their job skills… among the living, that is! But their unique talents allow them to work with the dead… carrying out the last wishes of those whose spirits are still trapped in their corpses, and can't move on to the next life! Book Six brings Kurosagi back to work…on some of their oddest jobs yet! When Numata's fujoshi acupuncturist becomes the target of a manga-banning politician, it's up to the Kurosagi gang to stick the needle into his power-hungry scheme. Next, a contest prize vacation to Shanghai turns into a side gig on the set of a Chinese zombie movie… but are all those corpses method acting? Then, we know the tragic story of Yata's sister, but will things turn out happier for his partner Kereellis? For Kereellis's sister, that is. His puppet sister.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

LEGEND OF LUTHER ARKWRIGHT HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241127

(W) Bryan Talbot (A / CA) Bryan Talbot

Bryan Talbot launches the long-awaited third Arkwright saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright, another milestone in graphic literature. Luther Arkwright, a being of vast psychic power capable of traversing the swirling multiverse of infinite existences, is pursued by a far superior adversary across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and only Arkwright's experience and force of will provide any hope to avert humanity's annihilation.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA WHITESTONE CHRONICLES HC VOL 01 RIPLEY

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241128

(W) Critical Role, Marieke Nijkamp (A) Tyler Walpole

Fans of the fantasy animated series from Critical Role and Amazon Studios won't want to miss this original graphic novel-the first of three interconnected prequel stories! Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they're massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change presents the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone's new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

MOEBIUS LIBRARY MAJOR HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241129

(W) Jean Giraud (A / CA) Jean Giraud

The Major is a psychedelic, sequential romp created by M bius between 1997 and 2009, following a production principle that embraces graphic spontaneity and improvisation. The lead character of this pseudo-story, Major Grubert, evolves in a humorous yet philosophical manner, echoing how M bius's creations are treated in the Inside M bius series. Join the Major on his last trip to the nebula of The Airtight Garage, where M bius rules as the playful Trickster of legend. What begins as a comical jaunt into unusually profound philosophical questions regarding the nature of existence, eventually winds up as a penetrating examination of the relationship between the author and his creation, the latter of whom must necessarily suffer at the heartless whim of his creator, despite the Major's passionate desire for real life-and even freedom-beyond these comics! Translated by Diana Schutz, with lettering by Adam Pruett.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MURDERVALE TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241130

(W) Vicente Cifuentes (A) Vicente Cifuentes

Victor and Sara are going through a rough spell. Stress from work leads to constant arguments, but when Victor collapses, the couple decides it's time to go on a vacation-doctor's orders! With no destination in mind, they get in the car and drive. They encounter a shopkeeper who tells them about a town so remote it isn't even on the map. When they manage to find it, Victor starts to get the feeling the town isn't what it seems. Worse yet, Victor's medication is causing nightmarish hallucinations-but what if they're real? Now it's no longer about making sure their relationship survives-it's about making sure they do! Collects Murdervale Books #1-3.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SKINNER HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241131

(W) Samwise Didier, Micky Neilson (A) Piotr Kowalski

Skinner is the terrifying tale of six internet celebrities who accompany a superstar survivalist on a one-week trip deep into the remote Canadian wilderness. After their plane crashes, the influencers and their guide are stalked by a mountain man of local legend-Skinner-who tracks, murders and skins his victims. When the celebrities mount a desperate counterattack, they discover that there is much more to the Skinner myth than any of them could have imagined-a nightmare-creature that can assume any form. Will the celebrities survive, or be canceled by the horrific monster of a thousand faces?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

VAMPIRE HUNTER D TP VOL 30 GOLD FIEND PT 1&2 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAR241132

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

Marquis Verenis's a powerful Noble. He's in possession of antimatter technology… and he's three hundred million dalas in debt to Old El, the lender of last resort out on the Frontier! The vampire lord even put up his castle as collateral-and not a single collection agent dispatched by El has returned, so it's time to call in an outside consultant, named D! But the mooching Marquis isn't the only one who owes the financier big time and would rather kill Old El than pay up-and those debtors too mean deadly trouble ahead for D… even if they are only human!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

