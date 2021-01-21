Josh Geppi Made CCO Of Geppi Family Enterprises/Diamond Comics

Josh Geppi has been named Chief Creative Officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, the company best known as the owner of Diamond Comic Distributors and Alliance Games.

Josh Geppi is adding this role to his role of President, Diamond International Galleries which buys and sells pop culture collectables and operates DIGAuction, an online auction house for comic books, and Sapphire Studios which produces video content for the likes of PreviewsWorld Weekly and Painting Happy Lil Minis.

Geppi Family Enterprises states that "As Chief Creative Officer, Geppi provides expanded leadership to drive the development of world-class creative work that delivers on the strategic goals across the GFE portfolio of brands. He has already started working on an exciting, to be announced project for Overstreet under

the Gemstone Publishing brand."

"Josh is incredibly talented with a passion for creative technology that makes him the perfect leader as we look to ignite innovation across the enterprise," said Steve Geppi, President, Chairman and CEO, Geppi Family Enterprises. And also Josh's Dad.

Josh Geppi responding saying, "I believe deeply in our people, our culture, and the work we do and I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Creative Officer. It has been an honor to lead DIG and Sapphire Studios and I'm excited to see how we can continue to grow and evolve with a renewed focus on creative innovation throughout GFE."

Naturally, this will also set up discussion regarding the eventual succession to President, Chairman and CEO of Diamond, but to be fair, people have discussed this regarding Steve Geppi for decades, and he is over twenty years Rupert Murdoch's junior…

You know, maybe they could make a Succession spin-off at set it in Diamond? It would just have a lot more cardboard and have slightly more polite language being thrown around the place. Until Dennis Barger turned up, of course.