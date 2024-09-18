Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel

Joshua Herron Auctions Team Primo Graphic Novel Rights for Six Figures

Joshua Herron has auctioned the world publishing rights to his two planned Team Primo graphic novels for a six figure sum.

Bob's Burgers storyboarder Joshua M Herron or Joshua Cenyaoti Herron, has auctioned the world rights to his first two middle-grade graphic novels for a six-figure sum to book publisher Knopf. The first book, Teamo Primo, is about three primos – or cousins – who become fast friends thanks to a big move across the country and must navigate the challenges of middle school along the complicated dynamics of their extended family without sacrificing their friendship.

Herron pitched it in 2022 thus as part of a #Kidlitpitch, saying "Teamo Primo is a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel about a Mexican American boy struggling to fit in at a new school and within his own culture. After moving and attending seven different schools over the last six years due to his father's job, 12-year-old Jacob Arrowwood wants nothing more than to stay put, make real friends, and finally feel like he belongs somewhere. Jacob's wish comes true in a roundabout way when his parents get divorced and his mom uproots him from Minnesota to Texas to be closer to her family, including two cousins his age. Upset about leaving his dad behind, nervous to attend another new school, but excited to connect with his Mexican roots, Jacob processes his emotions the only way he knows how – drawing comics."

Joshua M Herron is an LA storyboard artist from Texas who went to school in Missouri, has been working in the animation industry for ten years on projects for Netflix, Comedy Central, and MTV, and is currently working on Bob's Burgers from Fox.

Esther Cajahuaringa at Knopf won the auction, and publication for Teamo Primo is planned for the summer of 2027; Joshua M Herron's agent, Alexandra Weiss at Azantian Literary Agency, negotiated the auction and the sale.

