The Joys Of Parenthood in New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle

The New Gods #1 solicits from DC Comics have dropped ahead of their full solicits tomorrow, by Ram V and Evan Cagle.

Article Summary New Gods #1 solicits by Ram V and Evan Cagle preview a grand DC series bridging Absolute and Standard universes.

Plot: An old god's death triggers cosmic chaos and latent powers in a child, as prophesized by Metron.

Expect epic conflicts between New Genesis, Apokolips, and parental challenges on Earth for Scott Free and Barda.

Exclusive Birth of a New God variant cover by Evan Cagle, limited to 3000 copies, available December 2024.

New Gods #1

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia, Evan Cagle, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Pete Woods'

An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth.But this has all been foreseen – prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. December 18th 2024.

"In picking things up from Jack Kirby's Fourth World, Evan and I are following in his footsteps by taking wild, imaginative swings with The New Gods," Ram V told DC Comics media partner Newsarama. "The series will play a key role in this new DC universe, acting as a kind of grand unifier, bringing unexpected characters and consequences into play from the far reaches of the fourth world and universes familiar and new. But underneath this grand scope are the intimate dramas, fallible heroes and petty gods that we cannot wait for DC fans to experience!" There will also be a Birth of a New God acetate variant cover by Evan Cagle, limited to 3000 copies.

The New Gods are an extraterrestrial race created by Jack Kirby, and who first appeared in 1971 in New Gods #1. Natives of the twin planets of New Genesis and Apokolips. New Genesis is an idyllic planet filled with unspoiled forests, mountains, and rivers and ruled by the benevolent Highfather, while Apokolips is a nightmarish, polluted dystopia filled with machinery and fire pits, ruled by the tyrannical Darkseid, part of Jack Kirby's Fourth World line of titles.

