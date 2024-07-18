Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, ram v

Ram V's New DC Comic Is At The Heart Of DC's All-In

Ram V? is leaving Detective Comics, replaced by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin for something at the very heart of DC All-In.

So much DC Comics All-In and Absolute Universe information dropped today and yesterday. Some official, some… less than official. What we know for certain follows:

DC All In Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere , and Wes Craig

, and Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

and Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

There's also:

Superman by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora

and Nightwing by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy

and Batman And Robin by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez

and Batman and Robin: Year One by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee .

and . Detective Comics by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin

and Action Comics by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge

and Catwoman by Torunn Grønbekk and Fabiana Mascolo

and Titans by Jon Layman and Pete Woods

and Green Arrow by Chris Condon and Montos

We know there are more Absolute Universe books from Deniz Camp, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval. And we expect

But what about Ram V? He's leaving Detective Comics, replaced by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin. But what will Ram V be doing? Well, I understand that whatever he is doing for DC Comics will be at the very heart of DC All-In. Perhaps the Omega Shape at the heart of it all? The dark side of things between both universes?

Ram V is part of the formerly London-based White Noise collective (including new Nightwing writer Dan Watters), and first worked in comics cutting up digital files for the Sequential app's guided view. He has written Detective Comics, Catwoman, Swamp Thing, Justice League, Aquaman Andromeda and The Vigil for DC. Carnage and Venom for Marvel. As well as co-creating the likes of Rare Flavours, These Savage Shores, Paradiso, Brigands, The One Hand, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Dawnrunner, Ruin Of Thieves, and Radio Apocalypse. His first DC comic book would have been the Heroes In Crisis tie-in Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn Special, cancelled before solicitation. I must find out more about that one of these days…

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

