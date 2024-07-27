Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In, Evan Cagle, new gods, ram v, sdcc

Ram V & Evan Cagle's New Gods From DC All In, at San Diego Comic-Con

Ram V and Evan Cagle will be launching a New Gods series from DC Comics as part of the new DC All In, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

A couple of weeks ago, I reported that Ram V was leaving Detective Comics, to be replaced by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, would be working on a new DC Comics described as at the very heart of DC All-In. And wondered if perhaps that referred to the Omega Shape at the heart of it all? The dark side of things between both universes?

Well, it looks like it, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Ram V will be writing New Gods for DC All-In, drawn by Evan Cagle, who has also worked with Ram V on Detective Comics and well as Dawn Runner over at Dark Horse.

Ram V is part of the formerly London-based White Noise collective (including new Nightwing writer Dan Watters), and first worked in comics cutting up digital files for the Sequential app's guided view. He has written Detective Comics, Catwoman, Swamp Thing, Justice League, Aquaman Andromeda and The Vigil for DC. Carnage and Venom for Marvel. As well as co-creating the likes of Rare Flavours, These Savage Shores, Paradiso, Brigands, The One Hand, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Dawnrunner, Ruin Of Thieves, and Radio Apocalypse. His first DC comic book would have been the Heroes In Crisis tie-in Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn Special, cancelled before solicitation. I must find out more about that one of these days…

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

