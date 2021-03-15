Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel

2000AD released today a big preview of their newest Judge Dredd collection, Judge Dredd: End of Days, the publisher's tentpole collection of the spring: a new mega-epic major from creators Rob Williams (Suicide Squad), Henry Flint (Aliens), and Colin MacNeil (Judge Dredd: America) that is an unapologetic bit of old school Dredd! The book is out this week in the UK and on April 14th in the US.

Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
"Judge Dredd: End of Days" cover courtesy of 2000AD, Rebellion Publishing

End of Days is a one-and-done epic – perfect for readers new to Dredd's world who are looking for fast-paced, explosive, edge-of-your-seat action. The revelatory tale sees Mega-City One's toughest Judge take on the harbingers of the Final Judgement!

Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing

When a lone rider arrives at the wall protecting the city from The Cursed Earth, he brings more than ill-tidings. The meta-normal cowboy killer Ichabod Azrael is on a mission – and it's by now means certain that he, Judge Dredd, Judge Anderson, or even the world will survive!

Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing

Also in this collection, the 'defund the police' movement comes to Mega-City One as, in the aftermath of End of Days, Portland-based writer Arthur Wyatt (Samizdat Squad) joins Williams in bringing the world of Dredd bang up-to-date. The story, also originally serialized weekly in 2000AD, is the contrast to the End of Days story arc where the series gets gleefully, overtly political and topical, and does not end up where you think it would.

Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing

This latest collection crowns a superlative run on the future's greatest lawman by Williams, whose stories Judge Dredd: Titan and Judge Dredd: The Small House joined his work with fellow writers Simon Spurrier (Hellblazer) and Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) on Judge Dredd: Trifecta as modern classics.

Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing
Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
2000AD, Rebellion Publishing

CREATIVE TEAM: Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt (w) Colin MacNeil, Henry Flint, Boo Cook, Dan Cornwell (a) Chris Blythe, Jim Boswell (c) Simon Bowland, Annie Parkhouse (l)
PAPERBACK, 144 pages
RELEASE DATE: 17 March (UK), 14 April (US/CAN)
PRICE: £14.99 / $19.99
ISBN: 9781781089040

