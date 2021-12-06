Juggernaut Gets New Armour And New Team in X-Men Infinity Unlimited

Today sees the return of the weekly Marvel Unlimited exclusive Infinity digital comics series X-Men Unlimited. And sees Fabian Nicieza return to bother the Juggernaut and his co-creation, Deadpool, with artist Matthew Horak by way of Krakoa! And it seems that The Juggernaut is now part of his own super-team…

I like it, Juggernaut! So who are these ne'er-do-wells?

We have Quicksand…

We have Primus…

And we have D-Cel. Maybe they ,may have another recruit along the way?

Rubber Maid. As long as she's unstoppable, she could be part and parcel.

And everyone likes Deadpool's new armour. Even Deadpool…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #13

Published: December 06, 2021

An all-new story arc in the X-Men anthology series starts here! Deadpool and Juggernaut star in "Paradise Lost" by Fabian Nicieza and Matthew Horak! The mouthy merc is involved in a prison break which results in him getting punched in the face. By Juggernaut.

