New Four-Issue Shang-Chi Series, Available Now On Marvel Unlimited

Shang-Chi time! As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a new Shang Chi series, taking the brand-new Marvel movie star to Korea alongside White Fox and more, who was introduced in previous Webtoon-style comics, with all four issues of the series by Alyssa Wong and Nathan Stockman now available on the Marvel Unlimited App.

Shang-Chi. White Fox. Marvel's greatest fighter teams with Ami Han, spy and Super Hero, to combat a deadly poison that has been unleashed across the world. Can Shang-Chi and his partner in crimefighting stop this evil at its source before it's too late? STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA writer Alyssa Wong pairs with artist Nathan Stockman on this breakneck run. The complete arc, issues #1-4, are available to read right now.

Marvel intends to roll out new Infinity Comics issues every week, and are currently available with plans to roll out new issues on a weekly basis. For now, Infinity Comics are only available on the Marvel Unlimited apps, with web readers to follow. The price has also risen to $9.99 a month or $69 a year or  "annual plus" for $99 year and has a few extra perks, including membership kits, promises of in-person event invites, and a 10-percent discount code at Disney's online shop. In addition to the redesign, Marvel Unlimited is including a new subscription tier. The "annual plus" subscription costs $99 a year and has a few extra perks, including membership kits, promises of in-person event invites, and a 10-percent discount code at Disney's online shop.

