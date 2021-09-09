Indiana Jones Comes To Black Widow Infinity Comic, Out Today

Black Widow time! As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as Black Widow: Easter Egg Hunt one-shot by Mark Russell, Ann Maulina and Irma Kniivila, now available on the Marvel Unlimited App.

The Black Widow and Hawkeye star in "Easter Egg Hunt!" You know Natasha Romanoff as the world's greatest super-spy—cold, calculating, and efficient. But what happens when a mission gets personal? Discover an untold piece of the Romanoff legend in this Infinity Comics one-shot!

Which starts on the fire escape as all good Black Widow and Hawkeye comic books should.

But soon there's a certain Indiana Jones moment to reprise…

The realisation that Hawkeye may actually have a point for once in his life – and not at the tip of his arrows.

And of course, Hawkeye has a plan. There's all sorts of things on the end of his arrows…

Did it Hawkeye? Did it really though?

Marvel intends to roll out new Infinity Comics issues every week, and are currently available with plans to roll out new issues on a weekly basis. For now, Infinity Comics are only available on the Marvel Unlimited apps, with web readers to follow. The price has also risen to $9.99 a month or $69 a year or "annual plus" for $99 year and has a few extra perks, including membership kits, promises of in-person event invites, and a 10-percent discount code at Disney's online shop.