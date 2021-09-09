Captain America Vs Cable TV White Supremacists in New Marvel Comic

As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a new Captain America series by Jay Edidin and Nico Leon, currently on the Marvel Unlimited App. And it is rather political.

Captain America: Steve Rogers has one mission: To save liberty against a racing clock. A violent group has taken possession of the Liberty Bell—and demanded an audience with America's Sentinel of Liberty! Creators Jay Edidin and Nico Leon present this thriller that pushes Steve Rogers to the outer limits of his resolve.

With Captain America internally monologuing about how everything in his life, including washing his shield in soap and water, is considered a political statement.

And has him brought in by the US government to deal with Sons Of Hancock, a new far right- white supremacist group that is currently kicking over the internet but a lot more.

They have a central figure, politician-turned-cable-TV-news polemecist who is leading the group/

With a reference to something very similar to the Flag Of Confederate States…

With plenty of history to play with , diving into the USA's past…

And they want a sit-down with Captain America…

And somehow, somewhere, somewhen, it ends up getting rather patriotic-challenging… with the comic in question launching with this imagery…

Well-timed for two days before 9/11? Probably…

Marvel intends to roll out new Infinity Comics issues every week, and are currently available with plans to roll out new issues on a weekly basis. For now, Infinity Comics are only available on the Marvel Unlimited apps, with web readers to follow. The price has also risen to $9.99 a month or $69 a year or the "annual plus" for $99 year and has a few extra perks, including membership kits, promises of in-person event invites, and a 10-percent discount code at Disney's online shop.