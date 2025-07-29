Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Barbara Park, Colleen AF Venable, graphic novel, Honie Beam, Junie B. Jones, Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel, kids books

Junie B. Jones Returns in Second Graphic Novel of Beloved Series

Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel, the second graphic novel in the hit book series, will be released in September.

This full-color adaptation is by Colleen AF Venable and illustrator Honie Beam, reimagining Barbara Park's hit book.

Junie B. faces sibling surprises and school Pet Day chaos, with classic humor for both new and nostalgic fans.

With over 75 million books sold, Junie B. Jones' graphic novels are perfect for early readers and longtime followers.

Rejoices, kids, for Junie B. Jones has returned and is better than ever in the second installment of the vibrantly colorful graphic novel series, Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel (Random House Books for Young Readers) on sale September 30th, 2025, adapted from the books by Barbara Park by award-nominated author Colleen AF Venable (Katie the Catsitter) and illustrated by Honie Beam. With two starred reviews for the first novel, this graphic novel series has already proven to be packed with nostalgia for millennial Junie B. lovers, while also providing a dynamic, refreshing introduction to early readers and new Junie B. fans alike. And in this second installment, Junie B. is about to get a new sibling, a little monkey, according to her Grandma. Pet Day at school is about to become incredible…

Colleen AF Veneable's hilarious adaptation and Honie Beam's explosive illustrations continue to bring a new life to Barbara Park's iconic series. Unleash your inner monkey and get ready for Junie B. in her second graphic novel!

Junie B. is NOT happy about a new baby in the family—until her grandma tells her he's the cutest little monkey ever. A monkey brother? Now that's exciting! Junie B. Jones is going to have a new baby at her house. Only that is not a very good surprise. Because babies smell like P.U. (Junie B. smelled one once). But good news! Grandma Miller tells Junie B. the new baby is a little monkey! Now Junie B.'s two bestest friends are giving her everything they own just to see him. And guess what else? Maybe she can bring him to school on Pet Day!

With over seventy-five million books sold and more than thirty years as a beloved favorite, Junie B. is coming to graphic novels with fun, full-color adaptations that give kids even more ways to laugh—and read—with Junie B. Jones! This is perfect for kids!

Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel is out on September 30th and is already available for preorder.

