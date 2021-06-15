Junk Maven Massacre: Star Wars High Republic Adventures #5 [Preview]

The Jedi must rush to prevent a Junk Maven massacre in this preview of Star Wars High Republic Adventures #5, the new comic hitting stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, June 16th. and tying into Star Wars The High Republic super-mega-media-crossover event. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5
IDW PUBLISHING
APR210659
(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao
The Nihil have launched an attack on Burundang. The Republic sends Yoda and his Padawan learners, along with other Republic and Jedi ships, to try to stop them from escaping. Zeen and Lula pursue Krix, hoping for a final confrontation between the two friends.
Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210659 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5, by (W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.