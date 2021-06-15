Junk Maven Massacre: Star Wars High Republic Adventures #5 [Preview]

The Jedi must rush to prevent a Junk Maven massacre in this preview of Star Wars High Republic Adventures #5, the new comic hitting stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, June 16th. and tying into Star Wars The High Republic super-mega-media-crossover event. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210659

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

The Nihil have launched an attack on Burundang. The Republic sends Yoda and his Padawan learners, along with other Republic and Jedi ships, to try to stop them from escaping. Zeen and Lula pursue Krix, hoping for a final confrontation between the two friends.

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews