Junk Rabbit to Ginormos Kokju in Image Comics April 2023 Solicitations Image Comics' solicitations from the gauntlet from Saga to Spawn, here for what's coming in April 2023 and beyond. w

Image Comics' April 2023 solicits and solicitations launch Deep Cuts #1 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark and Danilo Beyruth, Terrorwar #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Dave Acosta, W0rldtr33 #1 by James Tynion IV, Jordie Bellaire and Fernando Blanco, Ginormous Kokju #1 by Gerry Duggan and Scott Koblish, Junk Rabbit #1 by Jimmie Robinson, a new Hey Kids Comics by Howard Chaykin – the Schlock Of The New, Summoners: War Awakening #1 by Justin Jordan, Luca Claretti and Igor Monti, and oneshots for Sweet Paprika and Dr Atomic.

GINORMOUS KOKJU #1 (OF 3) CVR A KOBLISH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230027

FEB230028 – GINORMOUS KOKJU #1 (OF 3) CVR B BROWN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Koblish

The Despicable Deadpool team reunites to give the world the giant monster attack story that movies and TV are too squeamish to show you.

This is a tale of woe about a monster with physical needs. It needs a restroom. It needs food, too. And, most unfortunately, it needs…sexual satisfaction. The only thing standing in its way are the men and women of science. We're proudly flying our M rating for violence, mild gore, sexual situations, nudity, dudity, turds, comedy, drama, and, um, some very tasteful swearing.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEEP CUTS #1 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230009

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Chris Brunner

New Orleans, 1917. In the city's bustling red-light district, a young clarinet player lands a job with his hero-but he'll soon discover there's more to the music business than playing the right notes.

Join writers KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK (RADIANT BLACK) and an ALL-STAR CAST OF ARTISTS for SIX DOUBLE-LENGTH ISSUES that weave stories of struggle, joy, and hope through the history of jazz!

REGISTER PITCH: A whip-smart new miniseries that's perfect for music fans searching for a story with depth and redemption.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TERRORWAR #1 CVR A ACOSTA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230012

FEB230013 – TERRORWAR #1 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Dave Acosta

Eisner-winning writer SALADIN AHMED (Miles Morales) and superstar horror artist DAVE ACOSTA (Elvira) make their Image debut with this sci-fi horror series about working people fighting mind-bending monsters.

Blue City was the last livable place on Earth. Now it's crawling with Terrors-creatures that transform into their victims' worst fears. Humanity's last hope? Muhammad Cho and his overworked, underpaid crew of freelance Terrorfighters.

"We're not heroes-we're contractors."

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230015

FEB230016 – W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR B AJA (MR) – 3.99

FEB230017 – W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRISON (MR) – 3.99

FEB230018 – W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SIENKIEWICZ (MR) – 3.99

FEB230019 – W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ORZU (MR) – 3.99

FEB230020 – W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR F 100 COPY INCV BUENO (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Fernando Blanco

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet, a secret architecture to the Internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33.

Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33-someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good.

They were wrong. And now they will know the meaning of PH34R.

The next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics), along with Eisner-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE and Eisner-nominated letterer ADITYA BIDIKAR, begins here!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JUNK RABBIT #1 CVR A ROBINSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230031

FEB230032 – JUNK RABBIT #1 CVR B ROBINSON (MR) – 3.99

FEB230033 – JUNK RABBIT #1 CVR C ROBINSON (MR) – 3.99

FEB230034 – JUNK RABBIT #1 CVR D ROBINSON (MR) – 3.99

FEB230035 – JUNK RABBIT #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A / CA) Jimmie Robinson

A new hero rises from mountains of consumer waste, mass homelessness, and devastating climate change. Some call the hero a myth, an urban legend, but others know that it's the JUNK RABBIT come to life!

JIMMIE ROBINSON brings a new take to the dystopian tale of how climate disaster alters not only our world, but also the heroes that literally rise from it. Swamp Thing meets RoboCop.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 03 SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #1 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230045

(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin

living entertaining children who wonder why anyone would want to do anything else.

With the birth of the comics industry comes the afterbirth, a shadow twin that will sustain and occasionally sabotage it for generations to come…

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUMMONERS WAR AWAKENING #1 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230051

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Luca Claretti, Igor Monti

Civil war rages across the land of Alea. These armies summon magical creatures to battle each other in a seemingly never-ending struggle-and newly trained summoner Rai has been thrust onto the front lines.

Now, Rai and her companions are stranded deep within hostile territory, occupied by soldiers on the ground and sky pirates in the clouds above. But a cunning new bounty hunter stalks her every move, and Rai's skills will have to be stronger than ever to make it home alive.

Discover new friends, new foes, and powerful creatures in the next chapter of the action-packed SUMMONERS WAR saga!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DR ATOMIC PIPE & DOPE BOOK (ONE-SHOT) CVR A TODD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230055

(W) Larry Todd (A / CA) Larry Todd

Completely remastered for a new generation! The stoner's DIY guide to making pipes, building a greenhouse, the care and maintenance of home growing, how to make hashish, and much, much more!

Whether you're new to the culture or a seasoned veteran, this is the only reference book you'll ever need!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DR ATOMIC PIPE & DOPE BOOK (ONE-SHOT) CVR B BLANK SKETCH CVR

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230058

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Stjepan Sejic, Katana Collins, Various (A) Stjepan Sejic, Retsu Tateo, Various (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

Infernum Press' sexy CCO, created by Harvey Award-winning superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO, returns with some all-new stories for a special in black, white, and…pink! A selection of fun and spicy adventures set within the SWEET PAPRIKA universe, presented by an outstanding array of talent from across the comics and entertainment industry, including KATANA COLLINS (Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, Soul Stripper), STJEPAN EJIC (Harleen, SUNSTONE), RETSU TATEO (Full Metal Panic), KIM KRIZAN (Before Sunrise), STEVE ORLANDO (Marauders, Scarlet Witch, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS), and more!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR B (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR C (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR D (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR E (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR F (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR G (MR)

SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK WHITE & PINK (ONE SHOT) CVR H (MR)

PAKLIS #6 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230072

(W) Dustin Weaver, Jeremy Barlow (A / CA) Dustin Weaver

The critically acclaimed anthology series returns with more mind-breaking tales. First, in the surreal Euro-Western "They'll Bury You Where You Stand!", a twisted town called Pious Knife prays for salvation, but isn't prepared for the deliverance it has coming. Then, the tech-noir mystery "1949" continues with time-skipping Detective Blank stranded in the future. Is she being stalked by a killer from the past, or is she losing her mind?

Features 56 thrilling pages of original stories in one jam-packed issue!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 5.99

KROMA BY DE FELICI TP

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230079

(W) Lorenzo De Felici (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

The critically acclaimed prestige series from LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG) arrives in a new graphic novel collection for fans of ULTRAMEGA and The Many Deaths of Laila Starr.

Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of Pale City, Kroma lives her days out in darkness, believing she is the most evil thing on Earth. However, where her people see a monster, the mysterious orphan Zet sees a human.

But if either of them is to survive the city's strange rituals and customs, they will have to overcome the cruel fate of Kroma…even if it means risking certain death beyond the walls in the jaws of giant lizards and enormous birds of prey.

Collects KROMA BY LORENZO DE FELICI #1-4

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 19.99

A TOWN CALLED TERROR TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230089

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

Terror is a town of monsters, its boundaries hidden from the world. You can only find Terror if you've been welcomed, but it may not let you leave. Henry West escaped Terror, rebuilding his life and finding true happiness in the human world. But when Henry's mother disappears, his father forces him back home, and old rivalries resurface as he begins to unravel the mystery.

A TOWN CALLED TERROR is a family drama of monstrous proportions from cutting-edge horror creators STEVE NILES (30 Days of Night) and SZYMON KUDRANSKI (SPAWN, The Punisher).

Collects A TOWN CALLED TERROR #1-6

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 16.99

VANISH TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230093

(W) Donny Cates (A) J. P. Mayer, Sonia Oback, John J. Hill (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

Oliver Harrison was a mythical hero who slayed the greatest threat to his realm before even hitting puberty. But that was then.

As an adult, Oliver leads an average cookie-cutter suburban life-aside from the fact that he's mentally unstable, massively paranoid, smokes like a chimney, and gets blackout drunk every night to hide from his horrific nightmares. Will the arrival of a superhero team called the Prestige prove the madness isn't all in Oliver's head? And what about all the epic fantasy crap from his childhood?

Join us for a brutal as hell tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, and death that punches you right in the face!

From DONNY CATES (CROSSOVER, GOD COUNTRY, King In Black, Venom), RYAN STEGMAN (Venom, King In Black), JP MAYER (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), SONIA OBACK (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and JOHN J. HILL (CROSSOVER, Harley Quinn), the all-star creative team that brought you Venom, comes an all-new take on the classic hero's quest!

Collects VANISH #1-4

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BLACK SCIENCE COMPENDIUM TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230101

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Matteo Scalera, Moreno DiNisio, Dean White

Scientist Grant McKay has done the impossible: he has punched through the barriers of reality in a desperate bid to unravel the mysteries hidden within the prime universe at the center of the Eververse. But what lies beyond the veil is not epiphany, but chaos. Now Grant and his family are lost, living ghosts shipwrecked on an infinite ocean of alien worlds, barreling through the long-forgotten, ancient, and unimaginable dark realms. The only way is forward, through the delirium of a million universes, with no way home. The BLACK SCIENCE COMPENDIUM edition collects the entire run of the seminal series that launched the multiverse craze by the critically acclaimed team of RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS) and MATTEO SCALERA (KING OF SPIES, Batman).

Collects BLACK SCIENCE #1-43

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 59.99

ICE CREAM MAN TP VOL 09 HEAVY NARRATION (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230108

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

The wheels on this sorry ice cream truck continue to spin round and round! Presented here, four more chilling chapters that chafe and chew at the human mind: a bifurcated tale of woe/whimsy; a small story about two unlucky tramps; a bestiary of some very necessary monsters; and a look into the big ol' belly of a whale. Please do enjoy your continued trip down this never-ending well! We'll hit the bottom eventually…

Collects ICE CREAM MAN #33-36

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230119

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

From the team of Image's Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series created by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

Now that Nita Hawes has bested the demon Corson, she strengthens her resolve to root out the supernatural evils plaguing Maryland. So when a centuries-old murderer returns for revenge in Annapolis, Nita fights to hunt down this vengeful creature known as Jackie the Ripper. But it's more than just a string of bloody killings this time. Deadly visions haunt Nita's dreams, and not even the warnings of her dead brother Jason can save her! Will she succeed in saving Annapolis…or will she become another victim of the night?

Collects NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #7-12

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 16.99

OUTPOST ZERO COMP COLL TP

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230123

(W) Sean McKeever (A / CA) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Jean-Francois Beaulieu

For fans of PAPER GIRLS and On a Sunbeam!

The complete critically acclaimed series from Eisner Award-winning writer SEAN KELLEY McKEEVER (Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane) and Eisner Award-winning artist ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI (THE GOOD ASIAN) is now collected in a 6-by-9-inch single-volume format with a brand-new cover!

All Alea has ever known is life in the Outpost at the edge of the universe.

School, friends, the fights every Friday night-there's plenty to distract her, yet Alea's sure there's something else out there. And when tragedy strikes, Alea vows to uncover the truth…even if it upends her world forever.

Collects OUTPOST ZERO #1-14

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 17.99

POSTAL COMPENDIUM TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230124

(W) Matt Hawkins, Bryan Edward Hill (A) Isaac Goodhart, Raffaele Ienco (CA) Linda Sejic

Welcome to Eden, Wyoming: a town founded by criminals, for criminals, where crime is not tolerated. But a terrible murder shatters the fragile peace of this remote town, driving local postman Mark Shiffron down a twisting path toward the truth about his hometown-and himself. After all, as the son of its co-founders, Eden is his birthright.

Co-writers BRYAN HILL & MATT HAWKINS team with artist ISAAC GOODHART for an unflinching tale about the price of redemption, told from the perspective of a young man with Asperger's and set in the murky soul of America's heartland.

Collects POSTAL #1-25, POSTAL: LAURA, and POSTAL: MARK

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 39.99

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE DLX ED HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230137

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Lima Araujo

When an unassuming man stops vicious dark web contract assassins from killing their target, he turns himself into one. A quiet, atmospheric slice-of-life story with sudden bouts of unique and brutal violence. New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, DEADLY CLASS) and mega-star artist ANDRÉ LIMA ARA JO (GENERATION GONE, THE WICKED + THE DIVINE) present the story of an unlikely surrogate to a boy hunted by powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.

The entirety of the critically acclaimed series A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE is collected here in one giant prestige edition, loaded with variant covers, sketches, model sheet designs, raw inks, and script pages and presented in the ultimate oversized format to enjoy this groundbreaking series.

Collects A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #1-11

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 39.99

ROGUE SUN TP VOL 02 A MASSIVE-VERSE BOOK MV

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230142

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (A / CA) Abel

With his father's murderer unmasked, Dylan Siegel finds himself in unfamiliar territory as he struggles to navigate the new life before him. Facing a terrifying new enemy hellbent on his destruction, Dylan will seek help from a new ally-one with surprising ties to the century-spanning history of Rogue Sun!

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230148

(W) Jody LeHeup (A) Nil Vendrell (CA) Dave Johnson

FINALLY! The man, the myth, the legend…SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER RETURNS to the War on Bearror in a wild new action-comedy with higher stakes, new characters, and all the heart and hilarity you expect from series co-creators JODY LEHEUP & NIL VENDRELL! This time, Shirtless's search for his true origin sets him on a cosmic collision course with the god of bears himself… URSA MAJOR!

The battle begins in April with over 250 pages of side-splitting, flapjacked-filled fury! Don't miss it!

Collects SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER! 2 #1-7

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ALL AGAINST ALL #5 (OF 5) CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230152

FEB230153 – ALL AGAINST ALL #5 (OF 5) CVR B RODRIGUEZ (MR) – 3.99

FEB230154 – ALL AGAINST ALL #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV STOKOE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Alex Paknadel (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Helpless is no longer the apex predator. A new monster is running amok in the habitat, destroying everything it sees in a frenzy of instinct unbound. Meanwhile, as the most dangerous animals that have ever lived clash and vie for supremacy, a humbled and gravely injured B'Tay must finally choose between his life's work and his children-alien and human alike.

Featuring variant covers by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ (Locke & Key) and JAMES STOKOE (ORC STAIN).

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMBASSADORS #2 (OF 6) CVR A KERSCHL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230155

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Karl Kerschl

The six best people in the world will be given superpowers by a Korean billionaire who's cracked the superhuman code. First up is an Ambassador for India and his training at their secret Antarctic base.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FEB230159 – AMBASSADORS #3 (OF 6) CVR B CHAREST B&W (MR) – 3.99

FEB230160 – AMBASSADORS #3 (OF 6) CVR C (MR) – 3.99

ALMIGHTY #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230161

(W) Edward Laroche (A / CA) Edward Laroche, Brad Simpson

Trapped and surrounded on all sides, Fale and Del have to blast their way out-but not without a cost. Injured, Fale makes a fateful decision that brings them to the entrance of a place no longer for humans: ZONE ONE.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLACK CLOAK #4 CVR A MCCLAREN

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230162

FEB230163 – BLACK CLOAK #4 CVR B MILLEDGE – 3.99

FEB230164 – BLACK CLOAK #4 CVR C MCCLAREN – 3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

A break in the case may have come too late as things heat up for Black Cloaks Essex and Pax, forcing Essex to face her past and confront it head-on…quite literally. Mermaids mourn. Black Cloaks dig. And worlds threaten to collide, which maybe isn't the worst thing?

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD TREE #3

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230165

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Maxim Simic (CA) Christian Alamy, Brad Anderson

The murder spree continues as NYC detectives Azzaro and Diaz, with the horrific case eating away at their personal lives, keep finding themselves two steps behind the Angel Killer's trail of blood and good intentions.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK RIDE #5 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230166

FEB230167 – DARK RIDE #5 CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 3.99

FEB230168 – DARK RIDE #5 CVR C GANUCHEAU (MR) – 3.99

FEB230169 – DARK RIDE #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLEECS & CULVER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Owen Seasons has been found, but the mystery around his death continues to haunt Sam Dante. As darker forces emerge in Devil Land, can Sam really control his family's terrifying legacy?

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD ROMANS #2 (OF 6) CVR A MARINKOVICH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230170

FEB230171 – DEAD ROMANS #2 (OF 6) CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

FEB230172 – DEAD ROMANS #2 (OF 6) CVR C ANWAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB230173 – DEAD ROMANS #2 (OF 6) CVR D WALSH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Fred Kennedy (A / CA) Nick Marinkovich

Honoria refuses to believe that her lover could have betrayed her-and Rome-by leading the German attack. But she puts her worry aside to defend the Roman camp from a band of raiders.

Arminius struggles to keep his forces united when the tribal bands of Germania begin to fracture beneath old blood feuds.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FORGED #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230174

(W) Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann (A / CA) Mike Henderson

The Forged are trapped on the hellscape of Gehenna where the locals are very hungry. CrazyJo loses an arm. Again.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19 CVR A BROOKS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230175

FEB230176 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19 CVR B BOOTH – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Mark Brooks

In the future, Gunslinger's group of allies continues to grow. With Taylor on the path to becoming a warrior and the speedster Focus joining the crew, Gunslinger starts to reassess his mission.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HEXWARE #5 (OF 6) CVR A LAVINA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230177

FEB230178 – HEXWARE #5 (OF 6) CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 3.99

FEB230179 – HEXWARE #5 (OF 6) CVR C CIREGIA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Zulema Lavina

With a city's worth of souls on the line, Jesi and the android Which-Where must decide what to do with the one they share. Now, amidst temptation, corruption, and a world torn apart by hate, Hexware confronts the Fire Below in the depths of Hell.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #7 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230180

FEB230181 – I HATE THIS PLACE #7 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

No place on the ranch is safe now that Trudy's murderous survivor cult family has invaded the house. Will the couple stay and fight, or will they take their chances out on the farm?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #36 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230182

FEB230183 – ICE CREAM MAN #36 CVR B BARRAVECCHIA (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"WHALE SONG"

Into the belly we go…

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #12 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230184

(W) Robert Kirkman, Greg Rucka, Geoff Johns, Brenden Fletcher, Patrick Kindlon, Skottie Young, Dean Haspiel, Vincent Kukua (A) Leandro Fernandez, Andrea Mutti, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A / CA) Cory Walker

Our 12-issue celebration of Image's 30th anniversary wraps up with an all-new SCIENCE DOG story by INVINCIBLE creators ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER, a new tale of THE OLD GUARD by GREG RUCKA & LEANDRO FERNANDEZ, and a very special story by the late VINCENT KUKUA.

Additionally, GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI bring us the conclusion of "The Blizzard," BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON tie up "Red Stitches," and PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG present the final installment of "Gehenna." Plus! SKOTTIE YOUNG's "Stupid Fresh Mess" and DEAN HASPIEL's "Billy Dogma!"

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 5.99

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #4 (OF 9)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230185

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

Sarge and Michael pursue a "person of interest" across state lines. Realizing that the situation is all kinds of bad, Michael tries to talk sense to his father. It does not go well, and Michael learns the terrible details of murder that's driven Sarge to such extremes.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #2 CVR A DIOTTO & CUNNIFFE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230186

FEB230187 – INDIGO CHILDREN #2 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

FEB230188 – INDIGO CHILDREN #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A / CA) Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe

CHAPTER TWO OF THE COMIC OF THE YEAR STARTS HERE!

Mars-A glimpse of the past.

Chicago-Alexei and Donovan work to liberate another one of the captured Indigo Children.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #7 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230189

FEB230190 – KAYA #7 CVR B JOHNSON – 3.99

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Kaya's worst fear has come true: her little brother Jin has been kidnapped. Now, despite everything she's already been through, she'll have no choice but to enter the Kingdom of the MUTANTS to get him back.

With unexpected allies in tow, a wild adventure begins in the strange and sinister POISON-LANDS!

A great jumping-on point for new readers.

Features a variant cover by artistic juggernaut DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILLADELPHIA #30 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230191

FEB230192 – KILLADELPHIA #30 CVR B COOPER (MR) – 3.99

FEB230193 – KILLADELPHIA #30 CVR C ALEXANDER B&W NOIR ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Conclusion

Villains have become heroes, the line between good and evil has been blurred beyond recognition, Philadelphia is ravaged by the war between Heaven and Hell, and our heroes are DEAD…

But from the ashes of despair comes the spark of hope that will set up a bold new direction for this series…and the KILLADELPHIA universe will never be the same. The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series reaches the end of this arc with even more shocking surprises! It all starts here!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #21 CVR A BROOKS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230194

FEB230195 – KING SPAWN #21 CVR B GLAPION – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Mark Brooks

Spawn is back in NYC. His old stomping grounds are familiar, but something is off. A new force has taken control and Spawn is no longer welcome!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 2.99

LAST BARBARIANS #3 CVR A HABERLIN

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230196

FEB230197 – LAST BARBARIANS #3 CVR B HABERLIN – 3.99

FEB230198 – LAST BARBARIANS #3 CVR C HABERLIN – 3.99

FEB230199 – LAST BARBARIANS #3 CVR D HABERLIN – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A) Geirrod Van Dyke (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

"NITH'S MOST WANTED"

After a near-death escape, Sylv and company must babysit a kid who is definitely not Falk's grandchild as he led them to believe. Sylv wants out. Too bad she's now Nith's most wanted, as every force imaginable hunts for her and this kid. She could surrender…but Falk has one last card to play: the potential to heal her brother.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LITTLE MONSTERS #12 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230200

FEB230201 – LITTLE MONSTERS #12 CVR B WANDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

The penultimate issue of the hit series by Eisner Award-winning creative team JEFF LEMIRE & DUSTIN NGUYEN!

The humans launch their final attack, and the young vampires have one last chance to work together and survive.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN #3 CVR A SEELEY & FLEECS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230202

FEB230203 – LOCAL MAN #3 CVR B BOOTH & REBER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

The hero formerly known as CROSSJACK is on the hunt for a murderer, a trail that leads him directly to a self-help guru who was once his sworn enemy: the villain known as FRIGHTSIDE. Now, the "Local Man" must find out what she knows before his high school sweetheart's cop husband throws him in a cell. Meanwhile, in the past, Crossjack and Neon battle demons and angels (both real and psychological) at the end of the world.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #6 CVR A CHARRETIER

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230204

FEB230205 – LOVE EVERLASTING #6 CVR B MANAPUL – 3.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

"TOO HIP FOR LOVE," Part One

The critically acclaimed, Harvey-nominated series continues with the launch of an epic new five-issue story arc: "TOO HIP FOR LOVE"!

Joan now understands the horror of her trap. Every time she falls in love, she disappears into another love story and starts again. However, a new boy introduces a new twist, and Joan discovers that what she thought was her life was just the entrance to a maze of madness.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVESICK #7 (OF 7) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230206

FEB230207 – LOVESICK #7 (OF 7) CVR B VECCHIO (MR) – 3.99

FEB230208 – LOVESICK #7 (OF 7) CVR C VECCHIO (MR) – 3.99

FEB230209 – LOVESICK #7 (OF 7) CVR D ROUCHER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

Domino is willing to do whatever it takes to never lose Jack again, including fulfilling his every desire. But she'll soon discover boundaries that not even her cherished cannibal can violate.

The intense final chapter of one of the most extreme stories of the last year

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 4 #4 (OF 6) CVR A RUAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230210

FEB230211 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #4 (OF 6) CVR B RUAN B&W (MR) – 3.99

FEB230212 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #4 (OF 6) CVR C MUIR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

Cordelia Moonstone is trapped in another dimension, where she must face the greatest enemy she's met so far: her long-lost brother. He was given up by their parents many years ago, and now he's itching to exact his revenge on the child they favored.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MONARCH #3 CVR A LINS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230213

FEB230214 – MONARCH #3 CVR B VISIONS – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Alex Lins

"STRANGER FROM ABOVE," Part Three

An alien invasion has rocked the world and no one is safe! Young Travon's desperate search for rations for the surviving students has put him face-to-face with these strange visitors who've hunted and killed everything in their path. But why have they let him live thus far? And just when things couldn't get any worse, betrayal strikes from the unlikeliest of places, turning everyone's world upside down!

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #4 (OF 5) CVR A JIMENEZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230215

FEB230216 – NEMESIS RELOADED #4 (OF 5) CVR B JIMENEZ B&W (MR) – 3.99

FEB230217 – NEMESIS RELOADED #4 (OF 5) CVR C BOOTH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Jorge Jimenez

All the cops have been killed, the city is in chaos, nobody can leave their houses, and a nuclear bomb will go off in a secret location unless everyone remains in the lockdown Nemesis demanded. This series just can't get any more exciting!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT CLUB #5 (OF 6) CVR A TEMPLESMITH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230218

FEB230219 – NIGHT CLUB #5 (OF 6) CVR B TEMPLESMITH B&W (MR) – 1.99

(W) Mark Millar (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Ben Templesmith

It's all coming to a head as the vampire biker gang tells Danny and his friends that their superhero days are over and they have to become bloodthirsty murderers just like them. If they refuse? The bad guys are going to slaughter their families right in front of them. Note: Half the price of all the other books you're buying!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 1.99

NOCTERRA #13 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230220

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"NO BRAKES," Part Two

With Sundog Colony back together and the shades more powerful than ever, the battle for Eos rages on! But when a victor is decided, what strange, terrible sights will await them on the other side?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA #14 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230223

FEB230224 – NOCTERRA #14 CVR B AWANQI (MR) – 3.99

FEB230225 – NOCTERRA #14 CVR C DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"NO BRAKES," Part Three

Welcome to EDEN, a heavenly, lush, alien jungle world within our own. As you explore this uncanny terrain, you'll notice it's brimming with the one resource the world lacks-light. But how did this place come to be, and what sacrifices must be made to keep it this way?

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE #2 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230226

FEB230227 – NO ONE #2 (OF 10) CVR B SABBATINI MV (MR) – 3.99

FEB230228 – NO ONE #2 (OF 10) CVR C ENGLERT MV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

As the "Who is No/One" podcast begins to spark national interest, the eye of the public turns on Julia. And when yet another body shows up with four bullets in its chest, Ben's investigation leads him to a personal crossroads-and a new suspect.

PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ORDINARY GODS #11 (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230229

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joseph Clark (A / CA) Frank William, Daniel HDR

In a space beyond space and a time beyond time, Christopher and the Warden have a conversation about the end of the world.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PHANTOM ROAD #2 CVR A WALTA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230230

FEB230231 – PHANTOM ROAD #2 CVR B DANI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

The new ongoing series from Eisner-nominated team JEFF LEMIRE & GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA continues!

Dom is a long-haul truck driver who finds himself on a strange highway trip after he pulls an unusual artifact from the wreckage of a car crash along with his new companion, Birdie. Figuring out where they are is the first mystery…figuring out how to get out painlessly is the second.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PLUSH #6 (OF 6) CVR A HILLYARD & RENZI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230232

FEB230233 – PLUSH #6 (OF 6) CVR B FLEECS (MR) – 3.99

FEB230234 – PLUSH #6 (OF 6) CVR C CORONA & STERN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard, Rico Renzi

It's finale time! Rednecks versus cannibalistic, serial-killing furries. Guns and machetes versus fursuits and a can-do attitude. All that, plus there's a new player in the game-meet Princessa Sassy Pants.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #24 CVR A CARLINI MV

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230235

FEB230236 – RADIANT BLACK #24 CVR B COSTA MV – 3.99

FEB230237 – RADIANT BLACK #24 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MAHFOOD MV – 3.99

FEB230238 – RADIANT BLACK #24 CVR D BLACKLIGHT ED – 9.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Eleonora Carlini

RETURN TO EXISTENCE!

With their shared powers out of control, Nathan and Marshall go back to the source. But what new challenges await them within Existence? And what secrets will come out in a place with only truth?

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT PINK #5 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT MV

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230239

FEB230240 – RADIANT PINK #5 (OF 5) CVR B MONTES MV – 3.99

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A / CA) Emma Kubert

MINISERIES FINALE

Home is finally within Eva and Kelly's grasp, but this last leap will take everything they've got. Will their relationship survive the journey home? And, more importantly-will they?

RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #64 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230241

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Who'll stop the rain?

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #17 CVR A BROOKS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230242

FEB230243 – SPAWN SCORCHED #17 CVR B TOMASELLI – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Mark Brooks

Just when the team thinks they have everything under control, a new threat rears its head, and a surprise from the past shows up to wreak even more havoc!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SPAWN #341 CVR A BROOKS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230244

FEB230245 – SPAWN #341 CVR B COLAK – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Mark Brooks

Spawn and Haunt's trip to Heaven may have some unforeseen consequences when something dangerous sets its sights on Earth…

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 2.99

STONEHEART #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230246

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

The cute and vivacious Shayde Whisper falls down an emotional rabbit hole when her small facade of a world crumbles beneath her, revealing unanswered questions, unusual new characters, and unique red magic.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #22 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230247

FEB230248 – TIME BEFORE TIME #22 CVR B GUIDRY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Jorge Coehlo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

While Nadia and her mother face off, Kevin discovers just who has been living in the outskirts of Arcola…and what they have planned for the unsuspecting city.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TORRENT #3 CVR A GREENWOOD & RENZI

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230249

FEB230250 – TORRENT #3 CVR B DE LANDRO & RENZI – 3.99

FEB230251 – TORRENT #3 CVR C LEONARDI & RENZI – 3.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Justin Greenwood, Rico Renzi

Michelle Metcalf gave up the last thing she had to lose-her secret identity. But will taking that step be enough to get revenge on the man who killed her husband and kidnapped her son? Or will she have to go further? Spoiler alert: she'll have to go further.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TWO GRAVES #6 CVR A DOYLE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230252

FEB230253 – TWO GRAVES #6 CVR B WU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Genevieve Valentine (A / CA) Ming Doyle

Dual points of view meet again in this two-artist issue!

Death is offered retirement. Emilia is offered Death.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VANISH #6 CVR A STEGMAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230254

FEB230255 – VANISH #6 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

FEB230256 – VANISH #6 CVR C DANIEL (MR) – 3.99

FEB230257 – VANISH #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

FEB230258 – VANISH #6 CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

FEB230259 – VANISH #6 CVR F 50 COPY INCV DANIEL VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

FEB230260 – VANISH #6 CVR G 75 COPY INCV JOHNSON RAW (MR) – 3.99

FEB230261 – VANISH #6 CVR H 100 COPY INCV DANIEL RAW (MR) – 3.99

FEB230262 – VANISH #6 CVR I 250 COPY INCV STEGMAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

FEB230263 – VANISH #6 CVR J INCV STEGMAN FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

Halcyon, Armory, and Battle Rocket desperately try to keep the Prestige's plans in motion as Oliver's growing powers hold them at bay. Plus, the true story behind Baron Vanish starts coming together in another shocking chapter!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #60 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230264

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

A zombie herd forces the group to pack up and continue moving towards Washington, D.C., as resentment brews amongst some of them.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #61 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230267

FEB230268 – WALKING DEAD DLX #61 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

FEB230269 – WALKING DEAD DLX #61 CVR C HANS (MR) – 3.99

FEB230270 – WALKING DEAD DLX #61 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Tragedy strikes just as a new stranger finds the group.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #12 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230271

FEB230272 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #12 CVR B DUNN – 3.99

FEB230273 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB230274 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

Sid's story continues!

After the shocking revelations in the last issue, we fall back into Sid's journey. We'll see some "old" familiar faces and some horrifying new ones as she fights for her life against the most dangerous threat yet.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99