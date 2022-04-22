Justice League #75 Preview: Everyone Dies!

In this preview of Justice League #75, the Justice League… WILL DIE! Well, in the issue. Not in the preview. Don't want to give that away for free! But oh, they're dying. Trust us. When has a comic book publisher ever lied about something like that? Er… this week? Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75

DC Comics

0222DC047

0222DC048 – Justice League #75 Mikel Janin Cover – $6.99

0222DC049 – Justice League #75 Alex Maleev Cover – $6.99

0222DC050 – Justice League #75 Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $6.99

