Justice League Infinity #5 Preview: The Heroism of Darkseid?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Ok, at this point, maybe just the clickbait headlines. It's late, and we're running out of wit. In this preview of Justice League Infinity #5, Wonder Woman honors the memory of the deceased Darkseid, who died a hero. Wait, what? It's a multiverse thing. Don't ask questions and just enjoy the ride. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC149

(W) JM DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Superman, trapped on Earth-X, teams up with the Freedom Fighters to help them liberate the world from Vandal Savage's control. Thanks to the added power of the newly arrived Superman-D, the Freedom Fighters might just have what it takes to break into Savage's stronghold. But what secrets has the immortal tyrant hidden within its walls?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

