Justice League Infinity #6 Preview: Seven Years Bad Luck?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #6 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC150

(W) JM DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) James Stokoe

Both Justice Leagues arrive at the nexus of all realities, the Mirrored Room. Though they had hoped to find their old friend Amazo, what the League finds left behind in the ruins of the shattered mirrors is a far cry from the sentient android!

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

