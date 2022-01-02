Justice League Infinity #7 Preview: Bye Bye Multiverse

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. The Justice League have allowed the Anti-Life Equation to destroy the multiverse in this preview of Justice League Infinity #7. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC118

(W) JM DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) Riley Rossmo

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

