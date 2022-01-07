Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #1 Preview: Bendised!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. "The Great One" has done it again! It's heroes vs. heroes in this preview of the latest DC crossover, Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #1. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great age of heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness? A monumental DC epic event miniseries!

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

