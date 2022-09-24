Justice League vs The Legion of Super-Heroes #6 Preview: Batman Down

Vandal Savage has Batman at his mercy in this preview of Justice League vs The Legion of Super-Heroes #6. Or so he thinks, anyway. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #6

DC Comics

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

THE BLOCKBUSTER SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO THE GOLD LANTERN SAGA. Which legendary DC villain is behind this great darkness that is about to destroy all the ages of heroes all at once? Find out right here: all this AND the future of the Legion of Super-Heroes is revealed!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

