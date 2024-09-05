Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America, late

Justice Society Of America #12 Tribute To Mike Wieringo & Lee Moder

Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 25th of July to the 28th of August. Well, it came out one week after that.

Article Summary Justice Society of America #12 delayed to October 2nd with artwork by multiple artists.

Comic includes tribute cover by Mike Wieringo and tribute to Lee Moder by Geoff Johns.

Issue features artwork from Stargirl's early development colored by Nathan Fairbairn.

Additional delays for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, Batman '89: Echoes, and The Nice House by the Sea.

But what about issue 12, finishing the arc started by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin two years ago, now with other artists coming in to finish the story?

Previously, Justice Society of America #12 had been delayed from the 28th of August to the 25th of September. Now it has also slipped a further week to the 2nd of October. The solicited artist is Todd Nauck but one of the covers lists #11 artist Marco Santucci, for this book as well. I guess we will see in October.

Justice Society of America #12 will now also include an open-to-order variant cover featuring the artwork of Stargirl by the late Mike Wieringo, which was drawn early in the character's development process. This piece, from the personal collection of Geoff Johns has been coloured by Nathan Fairbairn, and is available as a comic book cover for the first time. Justice Society of America #12 also includes a tribute by Johns to the late Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E., Legion of Super-Heroes, and Wonder Woman artist Lee Moder, who co-created Stargirl with Johns and passed away in 2023.

As previously reported, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 originally scheduled for the 28th of May and then delayed to the 25th of September, has had its orders cancelled and will be resolicited. Batman '89: Echoes #5, originally solicited for the 23rd of July has now been delayed to the 23rd of October. Batman '89: Echoes #6, originally scheduled for the 24th of September is now delayed to Christmas week, the 18th of December. And The Nice House by the Sea #3 has only slipped a week, from one month into the next, from the 25th of September to the 2nd of October.

