Justice Society Of America Gets Later Again, Again

It's only a week since the last schedule change for Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns & Mikel Janin. A week is a long time in comics.

It was only a week since the last schedule change for Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin. But it seems there is no such thing as too much of a bad time. And JSA continues to slip down the schedules in terms of timeliness, with issue 9 now heading into 2024.

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July, then the 22nd of August, then for the 5th of September, then for the 10th of October and then for the 24th of October, and then for the 7th of November is now for the 14th of November.

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July then for the 28th of November, and then for the 12th of December and now for the 19th of December.

These are all just a week or two additions to the previous schedule, but this seems to happen every other week.

So no wonder the listing for Justice Society of America #10 solicitation for December was cancelled even before the catalogue was printed. Here are a few other notable DC Comics latnesses right now. With some of our recurring favourites slipping further down the charts.

Icon vs. Hardware #5 was originally for the 22nd of August, and then the 17th of October, and then for the 31st of October, is now for the 7th of November.

Waller vs. Wildstorm #4 originally for the 24th of October is now for the 12th of December.

Some DC Comics big books also get a little later than they'd have liked The Fourth World Omnibus Vol. 2 was intended for the 13th of February, 2024, but now is scheduled for the 19th of March.

