Kanga-U Gets Sequel, Lost In A Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch & Yancy Labat

Kanga-U gets a sequel, Lost In A Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch and Yancy Labat, out in March 2026 from DC Comics

Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments, is a new middle-grade graphic novel from DC Comics by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat, set on the Paradise Island of Themyscira, in which the giant kangaroos compete to see who will be paired with Princess Diana, published on the 3rd of June and previewed in the recent Free Comic Book Day volume. Well, it looks like we are already getting a sequel from the same creative team for next summer, Kanga-U: Lost in a Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch and Yancy Labat for March 2026.

Orion

Kanga-U: Lost in a Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch and Yancy Labat, Mar 3, 2026
Trapped in the legendary Greek Labyrinth, Jumpa and her friends will face some of mythology's most fearsome creatures—and discover several of its greatest magical treasures—as they struggle to find a way out. A few months have passed since Bonding Day, when the hardworking young kangas of Themyscira competed to be paired with their future Amazon partners, including Princess Diana—the only teenager living on the island. And it is time for the newest recruits to leap into the next steps of their training. Exploring in an isolated part of the woods on Themyscira, best friends Jumpa, Big Red, Goldie, Rooth, and Skippa discover an ancient, overgrown doorway in the side of a hill—and Skippa can't wait to jump inside to check it out. But when she doesn't come back out or even respond to her friends' shouts, the others follow, only to find themselves lost in the middle of the ancient Greek Labyrinth. And since the Greek gods built their maze as a prison, they're stuck inside with the savage Minotaur and a bevy of other mythological beasts too! Can our ganga kangas stop blaming Skippa—and each other—long enough to find a way out? Or will they be hopping around the Labyrinth's twisting pathways forever? Unfortunately, the greatest threat may come from the most unexpected source of all. 176 pages, $12.99, Digest Size, Perfect Bound

 

